John Burroughs freshman Shaan Patel celebrated his 15th birthday Monday.

Patel is starting year 15 much like he finished year 14. The southpaw won the No. 1 singles flight of the Metro League boys tennis tournament with an 8-4 win over John Varley of Priory in the championship match at Westminster.

Patel had quite the resume entering high school. He finished fifth in singles and fourth in doubles in his last event as an Under-14 player — the Indoor Nationals in Chicago in November. That helped him earn the No. 6 ranking in the United States in that division.

He started playing in the 16s after the national tournament and helped his team to a title in the Brewer Team Cup in Mobile, Ala., in March.

Patel has yet to lose in high school. He had one of his biggest early tests Tuesday against Varley, who has started the season as the No. 1 singles player for the Rebels ahead of two-time state singles champion Preston Achter.

Varley, who defeated Shaan's older brother Jai of MICDS in the semifinals Tuesday, was even with Shaan after six games Tuesday. The pivotal game was the seventh as Varley came back from a 40-0 deficit to even the game on Patel's serve. Patel went on to win that game and eventually won five of the final six games.

"I found a way to hold in that seventh game," Patel said. "That kept me on top."

Patel is hoping to make a mark in high school tennis much like he has with his top 10 national ranking.

"I am enjoying the team aspect of high school tennis and I want to go out and try to win a state title this year," he said.

Priory's Achter seems to be getting back in form after an illness. He won the No. 2 singles flight of the Metro Tournament, defeating Grant Dahl of John Burroughs, 8-4 in the championship match.

The doubles portion of the Metro League Tournament will be Wednesday at Westminster, starting at 3:30 p.m. Patel and Dahl are the top seed in the No. 1 doubles flight.