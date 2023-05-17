Six of the eight Class 3 singles medalists from last year's Missouri boys tennis state tournament return to this year's event, which begins Thursday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

But it is a freshman in the tournament for the first time who just might be the player to beat.

John Burroughs' Shaan Patel came into his first high school season with quite a resume, which includes a national top 10 ranking in the United States Tennis Association.

He has followed that up with an undefeated high school season in singles. Patel's only loss came in doubles at the Tournament of Champions against a MICDS team which featured his older brother, Jai.

Shaan Patel will face a strong field in hopes of adding to his impressive resume, although the players who finished second and third in Class 3 singles last season are playing doubles this year.

Pembroke Hill's Stephen Lambright III, who lost in last year's title match to SLUH's Gus Tettamble, is playing doubles with Chris Thornberry. Blue Springs South's Carter McIntosh also will play doubles with his brother, Judson.

That leaves Marquette's Eddie Yue, Springfield Central's Raghav Bansal, Eureka's Rocco Regnier and Lee's Summit West's Arnav Gannavaram as the returning medalists who will compete for the Class 3 title.

Andrew Greaves, who played for last year's team champion Pembroke Hill, is another player to watch in Class 3 singles.

Lambright and McIntosh's switch to doubles and the addition of Priory, which moved to Class 3 this year, makes the doubles bracket very formidable.

Preston Achter and John Varley will be one of the teams to beat in Priory's first appearance in Class 3. Achter is a two-time state singles champion in Class 2.

Nick Chun and Aadit Keswani of Marquette is another local team to watch in Class 3 doubles.

Ladue's Max Chen and Parkway Central's Ayush Negi are among the favorites in Class 2 singles. Negi finished third in singles and Chen fifth in doubles at state last year.

Willard's Caden Lingenfelser returns in Class 2 singles after winning the consolation title at state last year.

MICDS' Jai Patel moves to doubles after being a state medalist in singles last year. He will team with Owen Kizer. Ladue's Nathan Chan and Amit Kadan are among the favorites to capture the state crown.

The most anticipated match of the entire state tournament could happen in Class 1. Whitfield's Danny Radke and Duchesne's Thomas Griese look like they are on a collision course to have a rematch of last year's state title, which was won by Radke.

No area team qualified the maximum four entries to state (two singles and two doubles). Liberty and Clayton each qualified three. Liberty has two singles players (Rafay Cheema and Alex Meyer) and a doubles team (Tyler Gonzales and Elijah Bartek) while Clayton has two doubles teams (Arnav Poddar and Ismael Robles-Razzaq; Anurag Venigalla and Daden Deaver) and a singles player (Spencer Pompian).

Ladue, Westminster, MICDS, John Burroughs, Marquette, Francis Howell Central and Duchesne each have two entries.

The individual tournament will begin Thursday, Class 2 and 3 starting at 9 a.m. Both classes will play two rounds Thursday and two Friday, with the championships scheduled for noon Friday.

Class 1 will play Friday and Saturday, with championship matches scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Missouri boys tennis area state tournament qualifiers Class 3 SCHEDULE Thursday: Singles and doubles first round, 9 a.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow. Friday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 8 a.m.; championship matches, noon. Singles Eureka: Rocco Regnier Francis Howell Central: Konnor Eslinger Francis Howell North: Kyle Fisk John Burroughs: Shaan Patel, Jasper Schmidt Liberty: Rafay Cheema, Alex Meyer Marquette: Eddie Yue Doubles Fort Zumwalt West: Pranav Palnniappian-Aryan Surapaneni Francis Howell Central: Tanner Jones-Noah Garthe Liberty: Tyler Gonzales-Elijah Bartek Marquette: Nick Chun-Aadit Keswani Oakville: Josh Tiemann-Dan Blagojevic Priory: Preston Achter-John Varley SLUH: Josh Lombardi-Maksim Bely Timberland: Angelo Malek-Luke Wortmann Class 2 SCHEDULE Thursday: Singles and doubles first round, 9 a.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow. Friday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 8 a.m.; championship matches, noon. Singles Ladue: Max Chen MICDS: Arjun Puri Parkway Central: Ayush Negi Westminster: Calvin Van Heest Doubles Holt: Mabry Madden-Jack Stillman Ladue: Nathan Chan-Amit Kadan MICDS: Jai Patel-Owen Kizer Parkway West: Kai Daudsyah-Winston Gao, Parkway West Westminster: Tyler Collison-Alan Walker Class 1 SCHEDULE Friday: Singles and doubles first round, 1 p.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow. Saturday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 9 a.m.; championship matches, 1 p.m. Singles Clayton: Spencer Pompian Duchesne: Thomas Griese; Nathan Nickel Metro: Alexander Lebedev Whitfield: Danny Radke Doubles Clayton: Arnav Poddar-Ismael Robles Razzaq; Anurag Venigalla-Daden Deaver