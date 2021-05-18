John Burroughs knocks off Marquette to reach Class 3 team semifinals

John Burroughs senior Samuel Wang admitted the nerves were starting to get to him.
The Bombers needed one more singles victory to have a chance to continue their quest of defending their Missouri boys team tennis championship.
Marquette had forced five three-set singles matches after the Bombers had swept all three doubles matches.
Three matches had to be pulled off the Woodsmill Tennis Center courts as scheduled clinics began after the teams could not decide their match in more than three hours.
Wang's match at No. 3 singles against Onur Taysi was the only high school match that was being played. Wang had a 4-3 lead when players from both teams, which were pulled, lined the courts. Wang won the final two games, giving John Burroughs a hard-fought 5-1 victory in the Class 3 quarterfinal match.
"I was so close to breaking down," Wang said. "I think the thing which kept me going was seeing my whole team there encouraging me. It was definitely nerve racking. I just wanted to get as many balls in that I could."
John Burroughs advanced to the Class 3 state semifinal May 28 at Cooper Tennis Center in Springfield. The Bombers will face Rock Bridge in the semifinals.
Rockhurst will play Lee's Summit West in the other Class 3 semifinal.
"This was a total team effort," John Burroughs coach Bob Keefe said. "We were confident after sweeping the doubles but it turned out to be quite a dog fight. Marquette is certainly one of the better teams in the state."
The Mustangs certainly made things interesting in singles.
Marquette's Edward Yue and Nicholas Chun had significant leads over Akash Rajan and Rory Sutter, who played each other for the Class 1 singles championship in 2019.
Yue won the first set against Rajan at No. 1 singles and had a 4-1 lead in the second set. Rajan won the final five games of the second set to force a third. The third set was tied 2-2 when the clinic kids took the court.
Chun won the first set at No. 2 singles and had a 4-2 advantage in the second set. Sutter battled back to win the second set 7-5 when that court was lost.
Sophomore Brice Shearburn won the only straight-set singles match, defeating Alex Chen at No. 6.
Evan Canis had the lone Mustangs win. He defeated Dev Nayak, who had to default in the third set.
"We put ourselves in quite the hole after doubles," Marquette coach Alex Nelle said. "John Burroughs showed why they are the favorite to win it all. It would have been easy to let up after that, but our kids did not give up. I was proud of their fight."