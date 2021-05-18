John Burroughs knocks off Marquette to reach Class 3 team semifinals

"This was a total team effort," John Burroughs coach Bob Keefe said. "We were confident after sweeping the doubles but it turned out to be quite a dog fight. Marquette is certainly one of the better teams in the state."

The Mustangs certainly made things interesting in singles.

Marquette's Edward Yue and Nicholas Chun had significant leads over Akash Rajan and Rory Sutter, who played each other for the Class 1 singles championship in 2019.

Yue won the first set against Rajan at No. 1 singles and had a 4-1 lead in the second set. Rajan won the final five games of the second set to force a third. The third set was tied 2-2 when the clinic kids took the court.

Chun won the first set at No. 2 singles and had a 4-2 advantage in the second set. Sutter battled back to win the second set 7-5 when that court was lost.

Sophomore Brice Shearburn won the only straight-set singles match, defeating Alex Chen at No. 6.

Evan Canis had the lone Mustangs win. He defeated Dev Nayak, who had to default in the third set.