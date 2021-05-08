John Burroughs' Rajan, Sutter decide to double their efforts for postseason

"It was something I had not done yet and I thought Akash and I would make a good team," Sutter said. "Akash and I communicate well and we play aggressive doubles. We don't make the points longer than necessary."

Rajan had considered playing singles in the new Class 3, but that was not a choice after he suffered a stress fracture during the season. He has not played singles in the latter half of the season, playing only in doubles against MICDS and Priory prior to district.

"I was a little concerned at first what would happen if I made one wrong move," Rajan said. "I played with a brace (Saturday) and it felt pretty good. It is easier playing doubles. Hopefully, I will be able to play singles in the team tournament."

In singles, St. Louis University High junior Gus Tettamble won the district title by defeating Brian Kim of Lindbergh in a hard-fought championship match 6-4, 7-5.

Tettamble advanced to state with an unbeaten record despite playing with a torn extensor carpi subsheath for much of the season. His left arm was taped Saturday.

"I guess this whole one-handed thing is not too bad," Tettamble said. "At least I feel 100 percent with one arm. I have always been a scrappy player. I know the weapons I have and I have to play smart and take advantage of them."