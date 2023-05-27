Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kayla Chan went up to her brother Nathan Chan after the Rams defended their Class 2 team championship Saturday with a 5-0 victory over Helias at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

“It’s about time,” Kayla said.

Kayla was a member of the state champion Rams girls team in the fall. That Ladue team not only won the team title but the high school triple crown, winning the individual singles and doubles titles in addition to the team crown.

The team championship Saturday completed the same feat for the boys. Last weekend, Max Chen won the singles crown while Chan and Amit Kadan won in doubles.

“I didn’t do this for her,” Nathan said. “I just wanted to do it.”

Ladue's boys were expected to win state this year, after the girls had dominating fall.

“There was the pressure to repeat,” Chan said. “But not pressure to play. We knew if we played the way we were capable, we’d be set.”

The Rams needed only a half hour to sweep the three doubles matches against a Crusader team which had lost just one of 19 matches.

It was a race to the finish as Kadan, who was one of two seniors (Chan was the other), beat Andrew Dowden 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Mere seconds later, sophomore Charles Randall beat Caleb Porting 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5 singles to capture the clinching fifth court.

“This is the way to finish my high school career,” said Kadan, who will attend Washington University and not play tennis while Chan will play tennis at the College of New Jersey. “To win individually and as a team and be a part of the triple crown is amazing. It feels too perfect.”

Ladue coach Margaret Shapiro has now been a part of two teams to win the coveted triple crown.

“These guys set a goal at the beginning of the season and they accomplished it,” Shapiro said. “They wanted the triple crown to match the girls and they wanted to make history.

“I knew coming into the season that if we stayed healthy we had a great shot at repeating,” Shapiro said. “Fortunately, we stayed healthy. This group of guys is one of my strongest teams, if not the strongest. They were cohesive and dialed in to play every match.”

Could a three-peat follow a triple crown? It could be as the Rams return four of their six starters, including singles champion Chen.