Ladue loaded with state tournament qualifiers after dominant district showing

The Rams have played well in the regular season without Chan. The only loss came 5-4 against John Burroughs in a match in which there were four matches which split sets and were decided by a 10-point tie-breaker (the teams split those four matches).

Ladue had 5-4 win over Marquette and had a 3-1 lead against MICDS when the match was halted. The other matches resulted in decisive wins, much like at the district tournament.

The most challenging district match was in the doubles semifinals. Williams and Chyu defeated Reade Snelling and Calen Wallis of Webster Groves 6-4, 6-4.

Chen, who played the No. 1 singles spot, was the district singles champion. He defeated Kadan, who played No. 2 singles during the season, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4 in the championship match.

"I think we have a chance to do very well as a team and I am where I want to be both physically and mentally," said Chen, who is a freshman.

Tokarczyk and Ju won the district doubles championship match, defeating Williams and Chyu 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

There are no seniors in the Rams starting seven.