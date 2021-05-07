Ladue loaded with state tournament qualifiers after dominant district showing

WEBSTER GROVES — Ladue's superior depth was on display Friday in the Class 2 District 2 boys tennis tournament at the Webster Groves Tennis Complex.
The Rams qualified the maximum six players (two singles players, two doubles teams) to the Missouri individual state tournament, scheduled for May 20-22 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
"I feel that this is the best team I have had in my eight years here," Ladue coach Margaret Junker said. "And a lot of that has to do with our depth. We have a true top six."
Those six (Max Chen and Amit Kadan in singles; the teams of Brian Tokarczyk-David Ju and Weston Williams-Mason Chyu in doubles) all have a chance to be successful at the state tournament.
But as good as Ladue is individually, the Rams may be more of a power as a team, especially with the return of Nathan Chan.
A sophomore, Chan was expected to play at the top of the Rams' lineup but has missed almost all of the season with a groin injury.
Chan played doubles in the season finale Wednesday against Kirkwood and should be ready to play for the team in the postseason, likely at No. 1 doubles with Chen and No. 2 singles behind Chen.
"If Nathan can play and stay healthy, I am very optimistic about our chances," Junker said.
The Rams have played well in the regular season without Chan. The only loss came 5-4 against John Burroughs in a match in which there were four matches which split sets and were decided by a 10-point tie-breaker (the teams split those four matches).
Ladue had 5-4 win over Marquette and had a 3-1 lead against MICDS when the match was halted. The other matches resulted in decisive wins, much like at the district tournament.
The most challenging district match was in the doubles semifinals. Williams and Chyu defeated Reade Snelling and Calen Wallis of Webster Groves 6-4, 6-4.
Chen, who played the No. 1 singles spot, was the district singles champion. He defeated Kadan, who played No. 2 singles during the season, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4 in the championship match.
"I think we have a chance to do very well as a team and I am where I want to be both physically and mentally," said Chen, who is a freshman.
Tokarczyk and Ju won the district doubles championship match, defeating Williams and Chyu 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
There are no seniors in the Rams starting seven.
"A lot of teams have a good one and two player," Kadan said. "But we have a group of at least five players who could play near the top of other varsity teams. I know that Priory is going to be one of our most difficult matches, but I am confident in this team."
Ladue and Priory, which did not play each other in the regular season, seem headed on a collision course to a matchup at state, which would occur in the semifinals.
Ladue is the host and top seed in Class 2 District 2 team tournament, which is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.