Ladue sweeps Priory in Class 2 team title match for first state title since 1995

Ladue tennis coach Margaret Shapiro left her newborn son, Markus, for the first time Saturday for a day trip with her parents to see her other "boys" cap a historic season.

The Rams put an exclamation point on a memorable season with a 5-0 victory over Priory in the championship match of the Missouri Class 2 boys team tennis state tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

"It was hard to be away from Markus, but I wouldn't have missed this for anything," said Shapiro, who was a part of three team champions and two doubles individual titles while she was a player at St. Joseph's Academy.

The Rams put on quite the show for their coach, who had not seen them play since May 7. Markus was born May 12.

"We were so happy that (Shapiro) was able to make it down," said senior Brian Tokarczyk, who won the clinching match for the Rams at No. 4 singles.

"It is a helluva moment right now," Tokarczyk said. "It's the perfect moment to be able to win the final match with everyone looking and then celebrate with my teammates. It's the best feeling ever."

Tokarcyzk and partner Amit Kadan helped set the tone for the championship match with a convincing 8-1 win over state singles champion Preston Achter and Brendan O'Meara at No. 2 doubles.

"We were so ready to play Priory after what happened last year," said Tokarcyzk, whose team lost to eventual champion Priory 5-4 in the semifinals in 2021. "We have tried to finish matches as fast as we can all year and this was a quick match."

Max Chen and Nathan Chan also made quick work of John Varley and John Newell, winning 8-2 at No. 1. The only tightly contested doubles match was at No. 3 as Weston Williams and Mason Chyu defeated Evan Finnie and Dawson Haskell, 8-6.

It was fitting the two seniors in the starting singles lineup, Tokarczyk and Samuel Chen, were the first two completed singles matches as Ladue won its fourth state title but first since 1995.

"This was a long time in the making," said Shapiro, who is in her ninth year as Ladue's coach. "The guys were on fire from the very start of the match today. I think it helped that they wanted revenge after last year. I couldn't ask for a better way to finish a special season. All these guys are such high level players. I really think that their talent is unmatched."

The Rams beat two previously unbeaten teams in Springfield. They beat Branson 5-0 in the semifinals Friday.

Ladue finished the season by winning its last 11 matches without losing a court.

For the season, Ladue won 124 courts and lost just seven. The only teams which got more than one court off the Rams in any match were St. Louis University High (6-3) and Marquette (7-2). Rockhurst and Clayton each won one court against Ladue, which also won the prestigious Tournament of Champions

"If anything would get to us it was ego, but we weren't going to let that happen," he said. "We knew that we had a good team and we just stuck to business all year. It's an incredible feeling to finish high school tennis this way."