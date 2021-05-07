Liberty freshman Cheema follows in sister's footsteps by winning district singles title

LAKE ST. LOUIS — Liberty freshman Rafay Cheema has some catching up to do when it comes to matching the success of his sister, Nawal Cheema, on the tennis court.
Rafay took a big first step by capturing the Class 2 District 4 boys singles title Friday at Liberty.
Rafay defeated Fort Zumwalt South senior Joseph He 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 in the championship match. Both players advanced to the Missouri individual state tournament, which will be played May 20-22 at Cooper Tennis Center in Springfield. The top two finishers in each of the eight districts in Class 2 and 3 advance to the state.
"I will be somewhat familiar with how things go at state because I went to see my sister play there," Rafay said.
Nawal Cheema, who is now on the St. Louis University roster, won three district titles at Liberty and qualified for state twice before going on to play at the NCAA Division I level.
"One of my main goals was to make it to the state meet as a freshman," Cheema said. "Now I want to do well there and at least win one match against a quality opponent."
Cheema's two victories Friday give him 20 for the season. He has lost just once, against a player from Quincy Notre Dame in the Hannibal Tournament.
"I'm playing pretty well right now," Cheema said. "I know this is going to be an interesting experience and I am looking forward to it."
The trip to state will be the second for He, who qualified in singles when he was a freshman.
"It's amazing that I get to go back as a senior," said He, who had a tight semifinal win over Liberty freshman Alex Meyer to earn his spot in Springfield. "I didn't win a match as a freshman so I would love to go there and get a win. I will be training hard and I know I will be ready. It was very intimidating as a freshman but this year I just want to have fun and enjoy every moment."
He prevented a Liberty sweep at district.
Both Eagles doubles teams earned a spot in the district title match.
Braden Bond and Tyler Gonzales had a fairly routine win in their semifinal.
The win by Jackson Koelling and Brady Brzycki was anything but routine.
Koelling and Brzycki won the opening set but fell in the second set to Colin Wilson and Anshuman Mishra of Fort Zumwalt South in an emotional second set.
Koelling and Brzycki closed the match out in style, winning the final three games of the third set.
Liberty is the top seed in the Class 2 District 4 team tournament, which is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Liberty. Fort Zumwalt South is the second seed.