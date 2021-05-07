Liberty freshman Cheema follows in sister's footsteps by winning district singles title

LAKE ST. LOUIS — Liberty freshman Rafay Cheema has some catching up to do when it comes to matching the success of his sister, Nawal Cheema, on the tennis court.

Rafay took a big first step by capturing the Class 2 District 4 boys singles title Friday at Liberty.

Rafay defeated Fort Zumwalt South senior Joseph He 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 in the championship match. Both players advanced to the Missouri individual state tournament, which will be played May 20-22 at Cooper Tennis Center in Springfield. The top two finishers in each of the eight districts in Class 2 and 3 advance to the state.

"I will be somewhat familiar with how things go at state because I went to see my sister play there," Rafay said.

Nawal Cheema, who is now on the St. Louis University roster, won three district titles at Liberty and qualified for state twice before going on to play at the NCAA Division I level.

"One of my main goals was to make it to the state meet as a freshman," Cheema said. "Now I want to do well there and at least win one match against a quality opponent."

Cheema's two victories Friday give him 20 for the season. He has lost just once, against a player from Quincy Notre Dame in the Hannibal Tournament.