LAKE ST. LOUIS — The streak is over.

The Rock Bridge boys tennis team entered Wednesday's play in the Class 3 District 4 team tournament with a streak of 21 consecutive district titles. In 19 of those seasons, the Bruins advanced to the final four.

But Liberty Wentzville, with the emphasis on Wentzville, ended the Bruins' long run with a 5-3 victory at Liberty.

"I think when people see that Liberty defeated Rock Bridge that most will assume that it was the Liberty High School in Kansas City," Liberty coach Teo Campos said. "But we are earning a little notoriety of our own."

The Eagles defeated Rock Bridge 5-4 in the regular season and had two singles players and a doubles team qualify for the individual state tournament, whereas Rock Bridge had no state qualifiers, thus being shut out of both state tournaments.

That helped Liberty to a top seed, which played a key factor Wednesday as Liberty had to come back from a 2-1 deficit after doubles.

"Of course, you always want to come out of doubles with the lead," Campos said "But I was still confident in my guys. The guys stepped up in a big way and it was so fun being able to celebrate on our home courts. Rock Bridge has always been the top seed, which meant a trip to Columbia."

Liberty got straight-set singles wins from Rafay Cheema (No. 1), Alex Meyer (No. 2), Tyler Gonzales (No. 3) and Eli Bartek (No. 4) after Cheema and Meyer had won at No. 1 doubles.

Meyer and Gonzales were off the court quickly in singles, losing just one game between them. Bartek followed with his win, which put Cheema in the spotlight.

The junior fell behind 2-1 in the second set but closed out the memorable day for the Eagles by winning the final five games. He defeated Jakub Kaczmarek 6-2, 6-2.

"Rock Bridge has been a dominant team for many years," Cheema said. "We realize that this is a different team from the one that beat us last year. They lost a lot of seniors and have a new coach (legendary coach Ben Loeb retired from coaching the boys, although he hopes to be back with the girls next fall). But it is still fun to beat them for once."

Meyer's two wins give him 26 wins in both singles and doubles.

"We all knew they had a streak," said Meyer, a junior who has verbally committed to play at Missouri Baptist. "Everyone knows who they are so it felt good to beat them."

The district team title was the second in school history for the Eagles, who also won in 2021.

They will face another perennial state power Monday as they travel to John Burroughs in the Class 3 quarterfinals. The Bombers defeated Lindbergh 5-0 in the Class 3 District 1 championship Wednesday.

"We hope we can bring our best game against them" Cheema said "We don't want to make it easy for them. We want to make them earn it."

Class 3 District 4 boys team tennis championship: Liberty 5, Rock Bridge 3