Lindbergh's Kim again gets tough state tournament opener in SLUH's Tettamble

Brian Kim is the Rodney Dangerfield of Missouri high school boys tennis.

The late comic's catchphrase was “I don't get no respect,” and the same can be said of the Flyers senior standout.

Kim has won as many matches (seven of a maximum eight) as any player in the last two state singles tournaments. He has won a pair of medals (there was no tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19) and his only losses at state came against eventual state champions A.J. Woodman of CBC in 2019 and Evan Erb of MICDS last year.

Kim had the draw from hell last year as he faced Erb in the first round. They played what turned out to be the match of the tournament, which Erb won 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5). Kim went on to win four matches in the consolation round, winning the consolation title.

His reward this season is a first-round match against Gus Tettamble of SLUH. Players are obviously not seeded in Missouri but Tettamble is on the top line of the 16-player draw, which signifies the top seed. Tettamble, who lost in the Class 3 championship match to Erb last year, is considered the pre-tournament favorite.

"I would agree that Gus is the top player," Kim said. "I googled MSHSAA Class 3 singles draw this morning and my name was right there next to Gus. I couldn't believe it. I guess it shows that history does repeat itself."

Kim, who is headed to Penn next fall, said he has played Tettamble a handful of times in high school and cannot remember beating him.

"I really can't go out and play differently," Kim said. "This is my last year so I am going to go all out and have no regrets when it is over. The most important thing though is to have fun."

Tettamble is one of three St. Louis area players who find themselves on the top line of the singles draw in the tournament which begins Thursday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. Class 3 will begin play at 9 a.m. in both singles and doubles, followed by Class 2. The second round in those classes will be played Thursday afternoon. The semifinals are scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday with the championship matches at noon Friday. Class 1 will begin play Friday afternoon and have its championship matches at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Priory's Preston Achter is on the top line in Class 2 as the defending singles champion.

Thomas Griese of Duchesne is on the top line in Class 1. Griese finished second in singles last year. Daniel Radke of Whitfield is on the bottom line of the Class 1 draw. Radke finished third last year,

Griese and Radke both lost to champion Richard King of Barstow, Radke in the semifinals and Griese in the finals. Barstow has moved to Class 2 this year where King is playing doubles with his brother, Robert.

Liberty is the only area school with three qualifiers at state. Rafay Cheema and Elijah Bartek qualified in singles while Alex Meyer and Tyler Gonzales did so in doubles.

Eight St. Louis schools have two qualifiers.

Whitfield and MICDS have two singles qualifiers each.

Clayton, Ladue, Francis Howell Central and John Burroughs have a pair of doubles teams in Springfield.

Parkway Central and Fort Zumwalt East each have a singles player and doubles team.