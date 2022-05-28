Marquette falls to Pembroke Hill in Class 3A boys team tennis title match

It was a tough end to a memorable season for the Marquette boys tennis team.

Mustang juniors Nicholas Chun and Aadit Keswani were still laying on the court Saturday almost a half hour after the conclusion of the Class 3 championship match against Pembroke Hill at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

Marquette needed wins from Chun and Keswani to win its first state title. And things looked promising when they each won their first set. But then both players were stricken by cramps and Pembroke Hill pulled out a 5-3 victory.

The championship was the record 22nd for the Raiders.

"Things were looking good," Marquette coach Alex Nelle said. "I wish we could have finished healthy and see how it would have ended. I give Pembroke Hill credit. They are a good team. We had a tough match in the morning and came up a tad short because of health and ran out of gas. The two guys were on the court for 20 to 30 minutes after the match recovering from the cramps. All of our guys gave us everything they had."

Marquette advanced to the final by beating Rockhurst 5-1 in the semifinals Saturday morning. The Hawks are second on the championship list with 18 titles.

In both matches, the Mustangs got the head start in doubles with wins at No. 2 from Aadit Keswani and Onur Taysi and at No. 3 from Enis Canis and Alex Chen.

The Mustangs won three singles matches in straight sets against Rockhurst. Canis followed up his doubles win with a win at No. 5 singles. Edward Yue and Nicholas Chun won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles respectively.

Pembroke Hill won four of the five completed singles matches in the championship dual, with Canis completing a perfect day with another win a No. 5 for the lone Mustangs court in singles.

Marquette, which had six juniors out of its seven players who competed at state, finished the season with an 18-2 record. Its only other loss came against Ladue, which won the Class 2 team championship earlier Saturday.

"Onur was the only senior here," Nelle said. "I know these juniors are going to be extra motivated next year. Hopefully we can get back here and see what happens."

Lindbergh finished fourth in Class 3. The Flyers lost to Pembroke Hill 5-0 in the semifinals Saturday morning and fell in the third-place match to Rockhurst 5-1.

Brian Kim, who was a three-time medalist in singles in the individual state tournament, closed out his high school career with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Grant Wiedeman at No. 1 singles for the lone Flyers win of the day.