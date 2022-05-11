Marquette sweeps defending state champ John Burroughs to win district title

LADUE — The Marquette boys tennis team felt it was one of the top four teams in the state in Class 3 last year.

The Mustangs lost just one match in the regular season but matched up with eventual state champion John Burroughs in the quarterfinals and thus did make the trip to Springfield.

The situation this year was very similar for the Mustangs. Their only regular season loss again was against Ladue and they had to face John Burroughs in a do-or-die match — this time in the Class 3 District 2 championship.

Marquette's experience paid off Wednesday with a 5-0 victory against the defending state champion Bombers. Marquette advanced to play host to Rock Bridge on Monday in a Class 3 quarterfinal with a state tournament trip on the line.

"This is a first step and a big step," said Marquette coach Alex Nelle, whose team had beaten the Bombers 8-1 in April. "We played well and beat a championship team. But our goal was not to get where we were last year. Our goal is to go farther."

The Mustangs are seeking their first state tournament appearance since 2016.

Marquette took control of its match Wednesday against the Bombers by sweeping the three doubles matches. Edward Yue and Nicholas Chun won at No. 1, Aadit Keswani and Onur Taysi at No. 2 and Evan Canis and Alex Chen at No. 3.

"We would have felt good winning two of the three doubles based on how the singles played out when we played them earlier," Nelle said. "But it is tough to come back in a first to five matches when you lose all three courts. We came out and played well in doubles."

Keswani and Canis then win their singles matches at No. 3 and 5 respectively to give the Mustangs the five wins.

Taysi, who is the lone senior in the starting six, is looking forward to the challenge of Rock Bridge.

"They have an historic program," Taysi said. "But I feel that we have one of the deepest teams. I think this is our best shot at getting to state and we are going to give it our best shot."

John Burroughs' team season ended, but it did advance two doubles teams to the individual state tournament — the duos of Grant Dahl-Kathan Palagiri; and Uday Vissa-Gaurav Muthusamy.

"I am thrilled to get them both through from this district," John Burroughs coach Anne Sutter said. "Grant and Kathan played doubles the whole year. We paired Uday and Gaurav for districts.

"I am proud of the way the whole team fought all week. We beat a SLUH team which had beaten us twice during the season and we were fighting against a very good Marquette team until the end today."