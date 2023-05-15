The dress rehearsal went without a hitch for the Marquette boys tennis team.

Now the Mustangs wait for the main event.

It did not take Marquette long Monday to sweep Fort Zumwalt West 5-0 in a Class 3 quarterfinal match at Marquette.

The Mustangs advance to the final four for the second year in a row. They likely will face Pembroke Hill in the semifinals May 26 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

The Pembroke Hill-Marquette semifinal would be a rematch of last year's Class 3 championship match, which was won by Pembroke Hill 5-3 after Marquette raced to a 2-1 lead after doubles.

The match ended when two Marquette players had to default with cramping issues.

"At one point I could literally not move," Marquette senior Aadit Keswani said of his final match at state last year. "Pembroke is going to be tough, but I think it is doable. We are ready to get some revenge."

Evan Canis, who is one of five seniors in the starting six for the Mustangs, realizes that it is now or never.

"We are looking forward to a second chance because we know there won't be a third," Canis said. "Today we wanted to get into a post-season mindset. It was a special day since it was our last match on these courts."

The Mustangs quickly won the three doubles matches to start the contest. Keswani and Rohan Devraj, another senior, closed it out with straight set wins at No. 3 and 5 singles respectively.

Marquette's win Monday avenged a 5-2 loss to Fort Zumwalt West on April 14. Marquette was without four players, who were on college visits, in that match.

Fort Zumwalt West, which was a decided underdog coming into the quarterfinals, were short-handed as it was without one of its top players, Pranav Palaniappian. He was in Canada for a wedding. That necessitated each player having to move up a spot in the order.

"Marquette is a very good team," Jaguars coach David Behlmann said. "Our goal coming into the season was to win the district title and we did that. And we finished with a 17-4 record. The guys played hard every day and competed today."

Marquette and Fort Zumwalt West will each be sending players to the individual state tournament, which begins Thursday in Springfield.

The Mustangs will be sending senior Eddie Yue in singles and seniors Nick Chun and Keswani in doubles.

Palaniappian and Aryan Surapeneni will represent Fort Zumwalt West in doubles.

John Burroughs and Springfield Central are the other final four teams in the Class 3 team tournament and will face each other in the other semifinal match at 9 a.m. May 26 at Cooper.

John Burroughs defeated Liberty 5-0 at John Burroughs on Monday while Springfield Central defeated St. Joseph Central 5-3.