Marquette senior Eddie Yue finds himself in a familiar spot going into his final day of the Missouri boys tennis individual state tournament.

Yue advanced to the semifinals in last year's tournament, where he lost a heartbreaker in a third set tiebreaker against Pembroke Hill's Stephen Lambright III, a player he will face next week in the semifinals of the state team tournament.

"It was disappointing last year," Yue said. "I was right there. I hope I can make it farther this year."

Yue played solidly in the first two rounds of the Class 3 singles tournament Thursday, beating Rafay Cheema of Liberty 6-4, 6-0 and Jasper Schmidt of John Burroughs 6-3, 6-1 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

"I came out and took care of business," Yue said. "I felt I played well."

Yue will be a favorite in his semifinal match Friday as he will face Kyle Fisk of Francis Howell North. Fisk, who won his first round match over Maxon Chen of Lee's Summit North, won by forfeit in the quarterfinals over Raghav Bansal of Springfield Central. Bansal was a singles medalist at state last year

"I am not familiar with the player I am facing in the semis," said Yue, who finished sixth in doubles at state with Nick Chun as a sophomore; there was no state tournament in Yue's freshman year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'll just try and get a feel for his game as quickly as I can."

Yue is very familiar with his likely opponent in the championship match if he gets by Fisk. John Burroughs freshman Shaan Patel won his two matches Thursday and will face Arnav Gannavaram of Lee's Summit West in the semifinals.

Yue lost to Patel 6-1, 6-4 in the regular season.

"Shaan is very solid and he is a lefty," Yue said. "I just need to be aggressive and make as many balls as possible."

Yue and Patel led a day of dominance by area players Thursday as 11 of the 16 semifinalists in Class 2 and 3 Friday will be filled by players from the St. Louis area.

In fact, both Class 2 doubles semifinals will pit St. Louis teams against each other. And all four of those teams won both of their first two matches Thursday in straight sets.

Westminster, which has won three state doubles crowns in the last 10 years, will try to make it four as Tyler Collison and Alan Walker will face MICDS' Jai Patel and Owen Kizer in one semifinal. Patel, who finished sixth in singles at state last year, is the older brother of John Burroughs' Shaan.

Ladue, which is the favorite to win the Class 2 team title next weekend, will send the doubles team of Nathan Chan and Amit Kadan against Parkway West's Kai Daudsyah and Winston Gao in the other semifinal. Chan, Kadan, Daudsyah and Gao are all returning state medalists in doubles. Kadan and his partner Brian Tokarcyzk were second. Daudsyah and Gao were fourth while Chan and his partner Max Chen were fifth, winning the consolation championship.

Chen is one of two area players in the Class 2 singles semifinals. He will have a formidable opponent in Caden Lingenfelser of Willard. Lingenfelser has won eight matches at state the last two years, winning the consolation title in 2021 and 2022.

Parkway Central's Ayush Negi makes his second successive trip to the state singles semifinals. Negi, who finished third last year, hopes to improve on that with a win in the semis over Ethan Foucheaux of Helias.

Two St. Louis doubles teams will have challenges in a loaded Class 3 field after a pair of wins Thursday. Marquette's Nick Chun and Aadit Keswani will face Lambright III and Chris Thornberry of Pembroke Hill. Lambright III was the top player on the team champion Raiders last year and finished second to Gus Tettamble of SLUH in the individual tournament.

Priory's Preston Achter and John Varley will face Carter McIntosh and Judson McIntosh. Carter McIntosh finished third in singles at state last year. Achter is a two-time state singles champion for the Ravens, who moved from Class 2 to Class 3 this year.

The semifinals in both Class 2 and 3 will begin at 8 a.m. Friday with championship matches scheduled for noon.

The first two rounds of the Class 1 tournament will follow with their semifinals and finals to be played Saturday.