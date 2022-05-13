Metro's Lebedev wins sectional match to earn Class 1 singles state tournament berth

CRESTWOOD — Metro tennis player Alex Lebedev came into his crucial match in the Class 1 boys tennis individual sectional match Friday with a lot of confidence.

And part of that confidence had to do with a long needed change of strings on his racket.

Lebedev changed his strings Thursday night and looked comfortable on the way to a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Dexter’s Peyton Boles at Whitecliff Park.

That stamped Lebedev's ticket to the Missouri Class 1 state tournament May 20-21 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. The winner of each individual sectional moves on to state while the loser's season is finished.

"I'm really excited to make it to state," said Lebedev, who will be making his first state appearance. "I had a long offseason and started a little rusty. But I have been playing better and better and felt good with the new strings. My strings were a year old and were old and stiff. It was easier to spin the ball with the new strings."

Lebedev, who won the Class 1 District 3 singles title last week, never trailed Friday although Boles got within 4-3 in the second set. But Lebedev broke Boles’ serve to go up 5-3 and finished off the match with four consecutive points after being down 40-15 on his serve.

In Springfield, Lebedev said he plans to take the same mental approach he did Friday in the high-stakes sectional round.

"I was not familiar with my competition (Friday) and I won't be next week," Lebedev said. "I just want to have fun, play my best and see how I do."

Lebedev was the only area player to advance from the sectional, which was hosted by Lutheran South.

Cape Notre Dame advanced Matt Austin in singles along with the doubles teams of Charles West-Gavin Harden and Stephen Southard-Elijah Youngblood.

Austin defeated Jay Grant of Lutheran South 6-0, 6-2 in the other sectional singles match.

West and Harden defeated Nicholas Moran and Sebastian Flores of Brentwood 6-0, 6-1 while Southard and Youngblood beat Lutheran South's Owen Kinder and Andrew Lewis, 6-1, 6-4.

Both Cape Notre Dame doubles teams also qualified for state last year.

It was a much better day for area players who competed in the individual sectional tournament Friday in Potosi.

All four St. Louis area entries advanced to state in impressive fashion.

Whitfield's Daniel Radke and Sam Applegate qualified in singles without losing a game. Radke and Applegate are returning singles medalists at state. Radke finished third while Applegate was fifth.

Clayton's doubles teams of Ismael Robles-Razzaq and Anurag Venigalla and Spencer Pompian and Joe Major both advanced to state with straight-set victories in Potosi.

The other area Class 1 sectional qualifiers will be competing at Cosmo Park in Columbia at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Duchesne's Thomas Griese and Nathan Nickel will be playing singles. Griese finished second at state in singles last year.

Lutheran North's Drew Keathley and Lucas Koch and St. Charles' Liam Cassidy and Isiac Salamone will be playing in doubles.