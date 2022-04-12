MICDS' Jan wins Metro League's top singles flight with first victory against Priory's Achter

TOWN AND COUNTRY — MICDS senior Justin Jan had a simple strategy Tuesday in his championship match of the No. 1 singles flight in the Metro League boys tennis tournament against Priory's Preston Achter.

"Preston can play a very aggressive game and I just wanted to hit as many balls to force some errors," Jan said.

Achter did not make a lot of aggressive errors in the high-quality match. But he made enough for Jan to pull out a 9-7 victory against the defending Class 2 singles champion at Westminster.

The win was the first Jan — last season’s Class 3 third-place singles finisher — over Achter.

"This is a very meaningful win for me," Jan said. "It gives me a lot of confidence as I try for a state title."

Achter, who has close losses against SLUH's Gus Tettamble and Class 1 singles champion Richard King of Barstow this season, won the first two games Tuesday.

Jan drew even at 4-4 and neither player led by more than a game until the end. Achter broke to take a 7-6 lead and served for the title.

But Jan broke back and had a 40-0 lead on his serve at 7-7. Achter got back to 40-40 in the game, but Jan won the no-ad point and then broke Achter, finishing the match with a volley and passing shot.

"I lost to Preston (7-5, 6-2) in the first match of the season," Jan said. "I was tight in that match and tried to be more loose today. It was very windy and I don't think anybody likes to play in these conditions. But I tried to take advantage of the wind. When I was with the wind I hit high, heavy balls with a lot of topspin."

Armann Chandak and Arjun Buri were other Rams singles champions in the eight-flight tournament — Buri at No. 4 and Chandak at No. 6.

Priory, which won an eight-team tournament in Columbia last weekend, had four singles champions. John Varley, who is one of the top freshmen in the area, won at No. 2 singles. John Newell (No. 3), Brendan O'Meara (No. 5) and Matthew Loftus (No. 6) were the other Raven champions.

Westminster's Calvin Van Heest won the No. 8 singles flight.

The doubles portion of the tournament is scheduled for Wednesday but will be played Thursday in the case of inclement weather. There will be six flights of doubles, which also will be played at Westminster.