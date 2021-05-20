MICDS teammates reach Class 3 singles semifinals

Erb pulled out a 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 victory by dominating the deciding tiebreaker.

"I think he was a little tight at the start," Erb said. "But he came back and made some great shots in the second set. I am historically good at 10-point tiebreakers and I just focused on getting off to a good start, which I did."

Erb will play Arnav Gannavaram of Lee's Summit West in the semifinals.

"I don't know a thing about him, but I will not underestimate him," Erb said. "I'm going to just try to play my best like I had to do against Brian."

Jan will have a very tough semifinal. He will face unbeaten Gus Tettamble of SLUH in a battle of players who are at state for the first time.

Tettamble lost just five games in his two matches Thursday.

John Burroughs and Marquette each advanced teams to the Class 3 semifinals in doubles and will play each other.

Akash Rajan and Rory Sutter of John Burroughs, who finished one-two in the last state Class 1 singles tournament, will play Marquette's Onur Taysi and Alex Chen. Taysi and Chen had to win a third set tiebreaker in the quarterfinals against Rohan Joseph and Peter Bodde of Rockhurst.