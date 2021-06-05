O'Fallon teammates Potter, Sohn switch to singles and return to state

The match against Hulme took a lot out of Sohn physically, but it probably would not have mattered as Potter was on his game throughout the tournament.

He lost just five total games in his four matches.

"I feel this is the best tennis I have played all season," said Potter, a southpaw. "My elbow bothered me a lot early in the season. But I have been working with Andrew Moskowitz at StretchMove and this is the best I have felt all season. The elbow has affected my serve more than anything but today I felt my serve was awesome."

Potter said he realizes he will need that serve and his "A" game at state.

"I am going to focus on the present," Potter said. "I know I need to stay mentally strong. The goal is to make it to the second day."

Sohn said he believes that is a possibility.

"I can't wait to see how Evan does at state," Sohn said. "I think the sky is the limit."

In doubles, Edwardsville's Jade Dynamic and Michael Karibian won the sectional doubles championship. They defeated Belleville East's R.J. Miksell and Ben Harris 6-3, 6-4 in the championship.