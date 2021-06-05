O'Fallon teammates Potter, Sohn switch to singles and return to state

BELLEVILLE — O'Fallon's Evan Potter and Gavin Sohn qualified together as a doubles team two years ago for the Illinois boys tennis state tournament.
They’re both going back to state next week — but this time as singles players.
The Panthers teammates played for the Class 2A Belleville West Sectional singles title Saturday. Potter, a senior, defeated Sohn by a 6-1, 6-1 score.
“This was our dream matchup, playing each other in the sectional finals,” said Sohn, a junior. “Evan has helped me so much with my tennis game. I think finishing first and second is a great accomplishment.”
The top four finishers in the singles and doubles draws from each of the Class 2A and Class 1A sectional tournaments in Illinois — eight in each classification — advanced to play in respective state tournaments June 10-12 in the northern Chicago suburbs.
All state qualifiers in the Belleville West Sectional were decided Friday, with semifinals and finals played Saturday to determine final placings.
Potter won his semifinal match 6-1, 6-1 against Caleb Vanderheide of Quincy. The story was not the same for Sohn, who needed almost two and a half hours to defeat Edwardsville freshman Colton Hulme, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
"That was a tough one," Sohn said. "I had a couple of match points at 5-4, 40-15. But he came up with some big points. I just had to keep on fighting."
The match against Hulme took a lot out of Sohn physically, but it probably would not have mattered as Potter was on his game throughout the tournament.
He lost just five total games in his four matches.
"I feel this is the best tennis I have played all season," said Potter, a southpaw. "My elbow bothered me a lot early in the season. But I have been working with Andrew Moskowitz at StretchMove and this is the best I have felt all season. The elbow has affected my serve more than anything but today I felt my serve was awesome."
Potter said he realizes he will need that serve and his "A" game at state.
"I am going to focus on the present," Potter said. "I know I need to stay mentally strong. The goal is to make it to the second day."
Sohn said he believes that is a possibility.
"I can't wait to see how Evan does at state," Sohn said. "I think the sky is the limit."
In doubles, Edwardsville's Jade Dynamic and Michael Karibian won the sectional doubles championship. They defeated Belleville East's R.J. Miksell and Ben Harris 6-3, 6-4 in the championship.
Dynamic and Karibian had also defeated Miksell and Harris in the title match at No. 1 doubles of the Southwestern Conference Tournament on Monday.
"I'm very surprised to be going to state," said Dynamic, a freshman who plays No. 2 in the Tigers singles lineup behind Hulme. "I never expected to get this far in tennis. It's going to be tough at state, but we are going to have fun."
Dynamic and Karibian did not lose a set in capturing the sectional title.
"I thought we both played well," said Karibian, a sophomore whose sister Natalie was a four-year state qualifier. "We are going to try to play our best at state."
Edwardsville will be taking a pair of doubles teams to state. Jace Ackerman and Adrian Norcio will be joining their teammates after finishing third with a 7-5, 6-3 victory against O'Fallon's Kaden Vollmer and Nic Strobel.
Edwardsville won the sectional team title in very close fashion with 20 points over O’Fallon’s 18. Edwardsville also won the Southwestern Conference Tournament team title by a narrow margin earlier in the week over Belleville East.