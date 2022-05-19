Parkway Central's Negi moves into Class 2 singles semifinals; area favorites advance

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Parkway Central tennis player Ayush Negi was two points away from not qualifying for the Missouri boys tennis state tournament.

The Colts sophomore now finds himself just two matches away from a state singles championship.

Negi and talented Priory freshman John Varney split sets in a Class 2 district semifinal match in which the winner advanced to state and the loser’s season was over. The third set of that match was determined by a 10-point super tiebreaker, which was tied 8-8. Negi won the final two points and earned his spot at state.

"There was a lot of pressure, especially after what happened last year," Negi said.

Negi qualified for state in singles as a freshman but played just one match before having to default with a sore knee.

"That was a big bummer because I was really looking forward to state," Negi said.

Because of the injury, Negi didn’t play any tennis until January.

"I am 100 percent right now," Negi said. "I feel that I am getting better and better with every match."

Negi had a dramatic first round match Thursday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. He won 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the opening round against Willard's Caden Lingenfelser, who entered the match with a 31-1 record. Negi saved a set point in the second set before pulling out the tiebreaker.

Negi followed with a more routine 6-1, 6-2 victory over Sankeerth Gandhari of Barstow in the quarterfinals.

"My goal coming down here was to do my best, but also to win," said Negi, who will face MICDS' Justin Jan in the semifinals Friday morning. "I practice some with Justin and it should be a great match."

Jan, who finished third in singles last year, lost just two games in his two matches Thursday.

Defending champion Preston Achter of Priory also is in the Class 2 singles semifinals and will face Alex Crawford of Willard.

Achter won by forfeit in the first round and defeated Arnav Purshottam of Summit 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

SLUH's Gus Tettamble and Marquette's Edward Yue advanced to the semifinals in singles in Class 3.

Tettamble improved to 24-0 with a pair of dominant wins. Tettamble defeated Lindbergh's Brian Kim 6-0, 6-2 in the first round. Kim is a two-time state medalist.

Tettamble also beat Joshua Kim of Springfield Central in the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-3. Tettamble will face Carter McIntosh of Blue Springs South in the semifinals.

Yue also had to face a state medalist in the first round. He defeated Arnav Gannavaram of Lee's Summit West in impressive fashion, 6-2, 6-1. Gannavaram finished fourth in singles last year. Yue followed with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lukas Burzynski of Francis Howell in the quarterfinals.

Yue will face another state medalist in the semifinals — Pembroke Hill's Stephen Lambright III, who finished sixth last year after losing to Brian Kim in the consolation final.

"I was happy with the way I played today," Yue said. "I felt I was solid and consistent in both of my matches. I knew after districts that I would be in the opposite side of the bracket from Gus, who is the strongest player in the field. My goal was to play him in the finals and that is still my goal."

There will be no area teams in the Class 3 doubles semifinals, but Ladue and Parkway West advanced doubles teams into Class 2’s final four.

Ladue's Brian Tokarczyk and Amit Kadan will play Ian Ding and Tyler Brouhard of Thomas Jefferson Independent.

Parkway West freshmen Kai Daudsyah and Winston Gao will play Barstow's Richard King and Robert King.

The King brothers won a dramatic quarterfinal match over Ladue's Max Chen and Nathan Chan, 2-6, 7-6, 10-3. Richard King is the defending Class 1 singles champion, but Barstow moved up to Class 2 this year.

The semifinals are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Friday. Championship matches for Class 2 and 3 are scheduled for noon Friday. Class 1 will begin its matches at the conclusion of Class 2 and 3.