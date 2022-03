Achter celebrated a state championship twice last season. He played No. 1 singles on a Ravens team that captured the Class 2 team title. He had a huge win in a 5-4 victory over Ladue in the semifinals. Achter followed that up with a Class 2 singles title in the individual phase of the state tournament. He defeated Max Chen of Ladue 6-4, 6-2 in the title match.