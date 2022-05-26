Priory, Barstow face off in state semifinal between pair of defending champions

There are a number of similarities between the Priory and Barstow boys tennis teams, which will compete in one of the Class 2 semifinals at noon Friday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

Both teams are defending team champions — Priory in Class 2 and Barstow in Class 1.

They also have defending individual champions who also were state champions in the individual tournament last week. Priory's Preston Achter defended his Class 2 singles title. Richard King, who won the Class 1 singles title last year, teamed with his brother, Robert, to capture the Class 2 doubles title this year.

Both teams lost key seniors from last year, but each team picked up a talented freshman to help fill the void, John Varley for Priory and Robert King for Barstow.

That sets up an interesting matchup Friday in the rematch of a 5-1 victory for Priory from April 9.

"There were some close matches when we played them before and they are a good team," Priory coach Kurt Miller said. "But I think the score reflects the solid win."

The highlight for the Ravens was an 8-3 doubles win by John Newell and Varley over the eventual state champion Kings.

"That is the best I have seen a high school doubles team play," said Miller of his team. "Every decision was a good decision."

Priory is undefeated in 12 dual matches and also won the Mid Missouri and Metro League tournaments.

"We are a very good team and our record shows that," Miller said. "It is a hard-working process, but the thing with our teams is that every player gets better from the beginning of the season until the end. I think that is our secret sauce and the guys are excited to have the chance to defend our title. You only get four chances to do so in high school and they are ready for all challenges."

Barstow certainly will provide one challenge. If Priory can get through that match, it likely will face Ladue in the final.

The Rams face Branson in the other Class 2 semifinal at noon Friday. Branson is 21-0 but has not played the same kind of schedule as Ladue (15-0). The Rams have lost just seven courts in those 15 matches, including a 6-3 victory against St. Louis University High.

Ladue has defeated three of the four semifinalists in Class 3, Marquette, Lindbergh and Rockhurst, by a combined score of 24-3. Ladue also has a championship in the Tournament of Champions on its 2022 resume.

"Ladue is good, but so are we," Miller said. "State is a funny place. The pressure is different there. There has been more than one upset at the state tournament. We had success against them last year (a 5-4 win in the semifinals). We know what it takes to win and the feeling after winning it all."

Ladue will have the advantage in experience as it returns its entire state lineup from last year.

The Rams had two doubles teams medal at last week's individual state tournament. Brian Tokarczyk and Amit Kadan finished second, losing to the Kings in the championship match. Max Chen and Nathan Chan won the consolation championship.

Clayton is the lone area team in the Class 1 final four. The Greyhounds will open against Bolivar at 9 a.m. Friday. The Class 1 final is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.

Marquette and Lindbergh are in the Class 3 semifinals. Marquette will face Rockhurst in one semifinal while Lindbergh will play Pembroke Hill at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Class 2 will be the lone class to play on two days, starting at noon both days.

The Class 3 final is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.