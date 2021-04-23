Priory takes top two spots in doubles, wins Tournament of Champions team title

The last match on the court Friday in the Tournament of Champions boys tennis tournament featured a pair of Priory doubles teams playing in the final.
That was fitting as the Ravens captured the team title in the eight-team tournament, which was played at MICDS. Sean Finnie and Christian Djavaherian, a pair of seniors, defeated teammates John Newell and Peter Khoukaz 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 in a hard-fought championship match.
"It was a little different playing them because we are usually a very intense doubles team," Djavaherian said. "They are nice guys and friends. We really wanted to win, though."
Finnie and Djavaherian, the top-seeded team, played like it in the opening set. Newell and Khoukaz came back in the second set. They had a 5-2 lead in the second set before Finnie and Djavaherian won the next two games, saving several set points in a long game to get within 5-4.
Newell and Khoukaz regrouped to close out the second set to force the 10-point tiebreaker, which was used to determine the third set.
That tiebreaker was tied 6-6 before the top seeds closed the match and tournament out by winning the final four points.
"It was fun to play those guys, but as the match went on we just saw them as another opponent," Finnie said. "It turned out to be a pride thing."
The first- and second-place finish in doubles, coupled with a third-place finish in singles by Preston Achter, gave the Ravens the team title in just their second appearance in the regular season showcase tournament.
"Two years ago we got killed in this tournament so this is super important to win," Finnie said. "I knew we had a good team coming into the season, but now I feel we have a team that can go all the way."
The season has special importance for seniors Finnie, Djavaherian and Khoukaz.
"It was tough not playing last year," Djavaherian said. "I am really cherishing my senior year and I feel we have the best team we have ever had."
The Ravens finished a close second to John Burroughs in the Metro League Tournament last week but are in Class 2 this season while the Bombers are in Class 3.
"The senior leadership is a strength of this team," Priory coach Kurt Miller said. "The seniors, in particular, are super happy to have a season and they would like to make it a special one. They feel they were good last year but didn't get a chance to prove it."
They have been better than good this year and will have a chance to prove it again in late May at the MSHSAA Tournament in Springfield.
Barstow junior Richey King captured the singles championship Friday, defeating top-seeded Evan Erb of MICDS 6-4, 6-2 in the championship match.
King started strongly, leading the opening set 5-2. Erb won the next two games but King served out the first set.
King continued the momentum in the second set, winning the first four games.