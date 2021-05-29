Priory wins first team state tennis championship, completes Class 2 triple crown

The Ravens swept the three doubles matches, including Achter and Finnie coming back from a 6-5 deficit to defeat Noah Hamlett and Tyler Brouhard 8-6 at No. 1.

Peter Khoukaz won his singles match 6-3, 6-1 over Christopher Wheelen at No. 4 singles and Achter beat Ian Ding 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the clinching fifth court win.

"It feels awesome, especially doing this in my senior year," Khoukaz said. "There was so much intensity (Friday). But we were so eager (Saturday). We wanted to get it done and finish it off."

Priory coach Kurt Miller was impressed with the mental attitude after the huge win over the Rams.

"Nobody was complacent," Miller said. "We've had a good solid process all year and they were prepared and played well right out of the box. I think the key this year was having the true No. 1 guy (Achter). The best teams have that No. 1 guy who you can always count on. We had the top-level player along with some good depth."

That combination resulted in the ultimate prize, the state title.

In Class 1, Westminster fell just short in its hopes for a first team title. The Wildcats fell in the Class 1 championship match to Barstow, 5-2.