Priory wins first team state tennis championship, completes Class 2 triple crown

Priory finished off a history-making season in style Saturday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
The Ravens completed the Class 2 boys tennis triple crown by adding a team championship to the singles and doubles titles they captured last week.
Priory's team title, the first in program history, came Saturday with a 5-0 victory in the Class 2 championship dual match against Thomas Jefferson Independent. Priory previously had finished runner-up four times, the last in 2017.
During the individual tournament that was completed May 21, the Ravens got a singles championship from Preston Achter and a doubles championship from Sean Finnie and Christian Djavaherian.
"I just learned on the bus after the match today that this was the first team championship at Priory," Ravens junior John Newell said. "That's a pretty unbelievable accomplishment considering all of the amazing players who have played here. It's a great feeling."
Priory took care of business Saturday after a dramatic and emotional 5-4 win Friday over Ladue in the semifinals.
"From the beginning of the season we knew that Ladue was going to be the team we needed to beat," Newell said. "We trained to beat that team. We knew it would probably be a 5-4 match and we did it. I was impressed today with everybody's focus. We weren't thinking of the trophy. I thought we played just as hard today as we did (Friday)."
The Ravens swept the three doubles matches, including Achter and Finnie coming back from a 6-5 deficit to defeat Noah Hamlett and Tyler Brouhard 8-6 at No. 1.
Peter Khoukaz won his singles match 6-3, 6-1 over Christopher Wheelen at No. 4 singles and Achter beat Ian Ding 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the clinching fifth court win.
"It feels awesome, especially doing this in my senior year," Khoukaz said. "There was so much intensity (Friday). But we were so eager (Saturday). We wanted to get it done and finish it off."
Priory coach Kurt Miller was impressed with the mental attitude after the huge win over the Rams.
"Nobody was complacent," Miller said. "We've had a good solid process all year and they were prepared and played well right out of the box. I think the key this year was having the true No. 1 guy (Achter). The best teams have that No. 1 guy who you can always count on. We had the top-level player along with some good depth."
That combination resulted in the ultimate prize, the state title.
In Class 1, Westminster fell just short in its hopes for a first team title. The Wildcats fell in the Class 1 championship match to Barstow, 5-2.
Westminster got a win at No. 2 doubles from Griffin Alm and Matthew Kinney and a singles win from Kinney at No. 4.