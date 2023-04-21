Chen advanced to the title match with a win over Priory’s Achter in the semifinals. That avenged a loss to Achter in the Class 2 singles state championship in 2021.
"It would have been nice to play Preston in the finals today," said Varley, who earlier this season finished as the runner-up of the Metro League Tournament. "Max is very crafty and I knew that I would have to return serve well and work the points. I have been struggling with my serve recently, but it was much better in the final match."
Varley had to save a set point, trailing 5-4 in the first set. Two breaks of serve followed, which necessitated a tiebreaker.
Chen jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the breaker before Varley won six of the final seven points.
"I was serving down 4-1 so the first thing I had to do was concentrate on holding my two serves and then hope to steal a couple of other points," Varley said. "Winning that first set tiebreaker helped me relax more in the second set."
Chen battled until the end, saving five match points in the process. Two of those came at 5-3, 40-15. Chen had a medical timeout for cramps at deuce in that game.
Varley needed six more points to finally close out Chen and earn the singles championship.
In the team standings, Priory finished third, thanks to Varley’s title and Achter’s third-place showing. Achter bounced back from his semifinal loss for an 8-4 victory over Edward Yue of Marquette in the third-place match.
Defending Class 2 champion Ladue captured the team title and Pembroke Hill, the defending Class 3 team state champion, finished second.
The Rams won the doubles championship in the Tournament of Champions. Amit Kadan and Nathan Chan defeated Jai Patel and Owen Kizer of MICDS 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in a highly competitive final.
"We love playing in this tournament," Ladue coach Margaret Junker said. "It gives your top players a chance to shine and I thought our guys did just that today. They earned their championship."
John Burroughs freshman Shaan Patel celebrated his 15th birthday Monday.
Priory's John Varley serves during the singles final of the MICDS Tournament of Champions boys tennis event on Friday, April 21, 2023 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com