It was a surprise to many John Varley began the season as the No. 1 singles player at Priory.

That’s because the Ravens also have two-time state singles champion Preston Achter in their lineup.

But Varley won two of the three challenge matches against Achter in the preseason and is continuing to show he belongs in the top spot for the Ravens.

Varley won the singles championship Friday of the prestigious Tournament of Champions at MICDS, an event featuring eight of the premier programs from throughout the state.

"I lost to (defending state champion) Gus (Tettamble of SLUH) in the quarterfinals in this tournament last year," Varley said. "This is a quality tournament and it feels good to win it."

Varley defeated Ladue's Max Chen 7-6, 6-3 in a hard-fought championship match. Varley also defeated Chen 8-4 in a dual match a week earlier.

Chen advanced to the title match with a win over Priory’s Achter in the semifinals. That avenged a loss to Achter in the Class 2 singles state championship in 2021.

"It would have been nice to play Preston in the finals today," said Varley, who earlier this season finished as the runner-up of the Metro League Tournament. "Max is very crafty and I knew that I would have to return serve well and work the points. I have been struggling with my serve recently, but it was much better in the final match."

Varley had to save a set point, trailing 5-4 in the first set. Two breaks of serve followed, which necessitated a tiebreaker.

Chen jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the breaker before Varley won six of the final seven points.

"I was serving down 4-1 so the first thing I had to do was concentrate on holding my two serves and then hope to steal a couple of other points," Varley said. "Winning that first set tiebreaker helped me relax more in the second set."

Chen battled until the end, saving five match points in the process. Two of those came at 5-3, 40-15. Chen had a medical timeout for cramps at deuce in that game.

Varley needed six more points to finally close out Chen and earn the singles championship.

In the team standings, Priory finished third, thanks to Varley’s title and Achter’s third-place showing. Achter bounced back from his semifinal loss for an 8-4 victory over Edward Yue of Marquette in the third-place match.

Defending Class 2 champion Ladue captured the team title and Pembroke Hill, the defending Class 3 team state champion, finished second.

The Rams won the doubles championship in the Tournament of Champions. Amit Kadan and Nathan Chan defeated Jai Patel and Owen Kizer of MICDS 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in a highly competitive final.

"We love playing in this tournament," Ladue coach Margaret Junker said. "It gives your top players a chance to shine and I thought our guys did just that today. They earned their championship."

MICDS Tournament of Champions