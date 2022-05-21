Radke becomes Whitfield's first boys tennis champ by topping Duchesne's Griese

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Duchesne sophomore Tommy Griese entered the Class 1 singles championship match of the Missouri boys tennis state tournament Saturday with a perfect record in an albeit shortened season.

Griese also went into the final with three consecutive 6-0, 6-0 wins at the state tournament. He extended his streak to 20 games in a row but could not overcome another local player with a perfect record — Daniel Radke of Whitfield — along with a couple of ailments, one new and one lingering.

Radke became the first Whitfield boys player to capture a state championship in either singles or doubles, winning a hard-fought match 6-3, 6-4 at Cooper Tennis Complex.

Radke joined Whitfield girls player, Ellie Rose, as current Class 1 singles champions.

"This championship means a lot," Radke said. "I know Tommy was not at full strength, but I still knew that I would need to play well to beat him. We have played a lot through the years and are pretty even. He is such a competitor that I wasn't entirely confident even when I was up 40-15 in that last game."

Griese broke in the first game of the match and then held at love to extend his state games win streak to 20.

Radke responded by winning the next five games when Griese asked for a medical timeout to look at his wrist, which was a new issue for him. Griese won the next game, but Radke held service to capture the first set.

The second set began with Griese taking a 1-0 lead. But Radke won the next two before another medical timeout, this one concerning a season-long nagging shoulder problem which has necessitated Griese to use an underhanded serve. He tried the overhanded serve in the championship match but had to go back to serving underhanded, which actually was effective at times.

Griese got even in the second set at 3-3 but lost a long 30-30 point. Radke won that game and the next to go up 5-3. Griese saved a championship point at 5-3, forcing Radke to serve it out.

"The key for me was being super consistent," said Radke, who finished the season with a 21-0 record. "We had a lot of 20- and 30-ball rallies. My serve wasn't the best, but I was happy with both my forehand and backhand."

Whitfield coach Missy Minkiewicz was all smiles as she presented Radke with his first-place medal.

"Daniel is so special," Minkiewicz said. "He is an amazing player and he has amazing tennis IQ. And he has nerves of steel."

It was a tough first loss of the season for Griese, who had won his previous 15 matches.

'I didn't feel great out there," Griese said. "It's tough when things like this happen and this was not the result I wanted. But Daniel was the better player and deserves the championship."

Duchesne coach Doug Becker was proud of his player, who was also attempting to be the first state champion from his school.

"Tommy competed the best his body would allow him to," Becker said. "It's tough to be out there when you are not 100 percent physically, but he continued to battle and I want to give Danny all the credit. He is a very deserving champion."

Whitfield finished with two state singles medalists as Sam Applegate was fourth.

Both of Clayton's doubles teams fell in the semifinals. Ismael Robles-Razzaq and Anurag Venigalla came back to win the third-place match over teammates Spencer Pompian and Joe Major.

Warrenburg's Jack Renfrow and Samuel Renfrow won the Class 1 doubles title, defeating Lathan Martin and Kyle Pock of Bolivar in the finals.

The second phase of the state tennis tournament, the team competition, is scheduled for May 27-28 at Cooper Tennis Complex. Class 1 will play its semifinals at 9 a.m. Friday and its championship at 3 p.m. that day. Clayton is the lone area team in the final four.

Class 2, which includes Ladue and Priory, will have its semifinals at noon Friday and its championship at noon Saturday.

Class 3, which includes Marquette and Lindbergh, will play both its semifinals and finals Saturday, with semifinals at 9 a.m. and championships at 3 p.m.