SLUH's Tettamble, Priory's Achter win state singles titles

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — The first set of the Class 2 singles championship Friday in the Missouri boys tennis state tournament was one for the ages.

Unfortunately, the rest of the match between defending singles champion Preston Achter of Priory and MICDS' Justin Jan was a bit anticlimactic.

The first set had a bit of everything, including a net cord winner by Achter on a set point for Jan. After that, Jan fought off six set points for Achter — four in the set’s 12th game and then two more in a tiebreaker.

Jan started cramping at 8-8 in the tiebreaker, which necessitated a medical timeout. He came back and won the next two points to capture the first set. But he was far from full strength the rest of the way, even having to serve underhand.

Achter showed his championship stuff as he took advantage of his weakened opponent. Achter dominated the rest of the match, pulling out a 6-7 (8), 6-1, 10-2 victory for the Class 2 title at Cooper Tennis Complex.

Achter knew he would have to regroup after squandering multiple opportunities in the opening set against Jan. who finished third last season.

"He was a very tough player on those set points," Achter said. "I came to the net on most of those points and he hit some great lobs and passing shots. I told myself after the first set that even if I would have won the first set that I had to win the second set. I just kept working and grinding. It was too bad that he couldn't move as well.

"I'm super proud that I was able to defend my title and I look forward to doing it again next year."

St. Louis University High's Gus Tettamble capped off his perfect season with a Class 3 singles championship.

The senior, who lost in the championship match to Evan Erb of MICDS last year, defeated Stephen Lambright III of Pembroke Hill in the title match, 6-3, 6-1. Tettamble lost only 10 games in his four state matches to finish 27-0 for the season.

Lambrecht III, who won a tight three-set match in the semifinals against Edward Yue of Marquette, was in the first set at 4-3. But Tettamble won nine successive games before Lambrecht III held serve trailing 5-0 in the second set.

That enabled Tettamble to serve for his first title.

"I felt I was in control the entire match," said Tettamble. who will play college tennis next year at Tulsa. "State champion has a nice ring to it. This was an exhilarating couple of days and a great way to end my four years at SLUH, which I enjoyed so much."

The St. Louis area had just one of the four teams in the two doubles championships. Ladue's Brian Tokarczyk and Amit Kadan lost in the Class 2 doubles final to Richard King and Robert King of Barstow, 6-2, 6-2. The King brothers also defeated Ladue's other doubles team of Max Chen and Nathan Chan, who came back to capture the consolation title. Richard King, who was the state Class 1 singles champion last year, will play tennis next year at Wichita State.

Another highlight for area players was another consolation singles title in Class 3 singles by Lindbergh's Brian Kim. He finished his three years at state with an 11-3 record, with all of his losses coming against eventual champions.

Yue (fourth place) and Eureka freshman Rocco Regnier (seventh place) also earned Class 3 singles medals.

Parkway Central's Ayush Negi, MICDS’ Jai Patel and Summit's Arnav Purshottam joined Achter and Jan on the Class 2 singles podium. Negi was third, Patel was sixth and Purshottam was seventh.

Grant Dahl and Kathan Palagiri of John Burroughs were the only area medalists in Class 3 doubles. They finished seventh.

Parkway West's Kai Daudsyah and Winston Gao, who finished fourth, joined the two Ladue teams on the Class 2 medal stand, as did a pair of GAC doubles teams. Fort Zumwalt South's Colin Wilson and Anshuman Mishra defeated Tave Markowski and Thomas Bambrick of Fort Zumwalt East in the seventh place match.

Class 1 will conclude the 2022 state tournament Saturday, with semifinals scheduled for 9 a.m. and championship matches at 1 p.m.