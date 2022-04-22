SLUH's Tettamble stays unbeaten with Tournament of Champions title

LADUE — St. Louis University High senior Gus Tettamble didn’t mind a long, grueling day in the Tournament of Champions at MICDS.

The Tulsa University signee stayed undefeated with four victories and the singles championship in the eight-team boys tennis tournament by beating Rock Bridge’s Max Litton 7-5, 6-2 in the final.

"It was a tough day in general," Tettamble said. "It was the first time we have had warm weather, which was a nice changeup. And it was very windy. Wind is usually my friend, but (Friday’s) wind was changing direction. You had to play each ball differently depending on the wind. It was a challenge."

His opponent in the championship match also proved to be a challenge, especially in the first set. There were several long games and the first set was tied at 5-5.

It was at that point Tettamble took control, holding at love and then breaking at love to take the set 7-5.

"The wind died down a little and I was able to play with what I call controlled aggression," Tettamble said. "I've been working on my volleys like a mad man and they got me out of some tough situations."

Litton, who has signed to play at Colgate, got a break in the first game of the second set. But Tettamble closed out the match by winning six of the final seven games.

Tettamble lost only four games total in his first three matches of the tournament Friday as he defeated Will Greaves of Pembroke Hill, John Varley of Priory and Justin Jan of MICDS in eight-game pro set matches.

"I am healthy this year," Tettamble said. "I think (Friday) was a testament of how great of shape I feel. I honestly feel like I could play another match right now."

Ladue won the team championship with 24 points, and Marquette was runner-up with 22.

In the doubles final, Ladue’s Brian Tokarczyk and Amit Kadan advanced to the championship match and fell 6-3, 6-2 to Trey Lambright and Buzz Stevens of Pembroke Hill.

Marquette was led by Nicholas Chun and Onur Taysi, who finished third in the doubles tournament.

Priory had two players finish in the top five in singles. Defending Class 2 singles champion Preston Achter was third while Varley, a freshman, was fifth.