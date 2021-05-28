State team tennis roundup: Priory pulls out Class 2 semifinal showdown against Ladue

Priory tennis coach Kurt Miller calls senior Christian Djavaherian his team's hothead.
Well, the hothead may have played the coolest match of his career Friday. He won the decisive match at No. 5 singles 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 over David Ju to give the Ravens a 5-4 victory over Ladue in the Missouri Class 2 boys team tennis state semifinals at Cooper Tennis Center in Springfield.
Priory will go for its first team championship at noon Saturday against Thomas Jefferson Independent, which defeated Branson in the other Class 2 semifinal.
"Christian never loses his fight, but sometimes he loses his mind," Miller said. "But (Friday) he played probably his most solid game of his career."
Djavaherian, who teamed with Sean Finnie to win the Class 2 doubles championship last weekend, did not mind being the last match on the court with everything on the line.
"I would have rather been playing than watching," Djavaherian said. "I think having my teammates there gave me the positive energy that I needed. I knew if I were a hothead it would not be beneficial to my team. Winning the doubles with Sean was great, but I think being the team champ would be more gratifying. It's something we have been working so hard together."
The teams battled to the 4-4 mark, with Priory winning two of the three doubles matches.
"Truth be told, I was still nervous after going 2-1 in doubles," Miller said. "I knew we had the state champ (Preston Achter) and Sean has been playing well, but I knew winning that fifth court was going to be a dogfight."
Achter and Finnie won their singles matches in straight sets at No. 1 and 2, respectively. But the Rams answered with three straight-set wins (Amit Kadan at No. 3, Brian Tokarczyk at No. 4 and Weston Williams at No. 6).
The only three set match of the dual determined the win.
Djavaherian came back from a 4-2 deficit to win the first set 7-5 en route to the dramatic victory.
"This was 100 percent what I expected," Miller said. "Everybody I talked to expected it to be close. We still have work to do (Saturday), but this was a huge win for us."
Two other area teams will be playing for state team titles Saturday.
Westminster will be going for its first team state title in Class 1 while John Burroughs will be going for its third in succession but first in Missouri's new Class 3 designation.
Westminster defeated Clayton 5-0 in a Class 1 semifinal Friday. The Wildcats' doubles sweep included a big 9-7 win at No. 3 by Evan Jordan and Elliott Campbell in a match in which they saved some match points.
Grant Alm had a decisive win at No. 3 singles and Tyler Collison won the clincher at No. 6 singles.
Westminster will play Barstow in the Class 1 championship match at 9 a.m. Saturday. Barstow, which features Class 1 singles champion Richard King, defeated Bolivar 5-0 in the other Class 1 semifinal.
"Barstow is very similar to Whitfield," Westminster coach Madeline Jolly said. "They have two strong players at the top, especially at No. 1. We will be relying on our depth."
John Burroughs cruised to a 5-0 win over Rock Bridge in a Class 3 semifinal Friday.
The Bombers lost just three games in sweeping the doubles. They won the first set in all six singles courts, with Rory Sutter and Dav Nayak winning 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 2 and 4 singles respectively.
John Burroughs will play Rockhurst for the first Class 3 championship at 3 p.m. Saturday..
"We took care of business (Friday), but we will have a handful (Saturday)," John Burroughs coach Bob Keefe said. "We played them indoors a few weeks ago in eight-game pro sets and won 5-4. I expect a dogfight on every court."