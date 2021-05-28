State team tennis roundup: Priory pulls out Class 2 semifinal showdown against Ladue

Priory tennis coach Kurt Miller calls senior Christian Djavaherian his team's hothead.

Well, the hothead may have played the coolest match of his career Friday. He won the decisive match at No. 5 singles 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 over David Ju to give the Ravens a 5-4 victory over Ladue in the Missouri Class 2 boys team tennis state semifinals at Cooper Tennis Center in Springfield.

Priory will go for its first team championship at noon Saturday against Thomas Jefferson Independent, which defeated Branson in the other Class 2 semifinal.

"Christian never loses his fight, but sometimes he loses his mind," Miller said. "But (Friday) he played probably his most solid game of his career."

Djavaherian, who teamed with Sean Finnie to win the Class 2 doubles championship last weekend, did not mind being the last match on the court with everything on the line.

"I would have rather been playing than watching," Djavaherian said. "I think having my teammates there gave me the positive energy that I needed. I knew if I were a hothead it would not be beneficial to my team. Winning the doubles with Sean was great, but I think being the team champ would be more gratifying. It's something we have been working so hard together."