Team tennis state semifinals feature plenty of local flavor

Junker was a part of a state championship team during her playing days at St. Joseph's Academy.

"I am both excited and apprehensive," Priory coach Kurt Miller said. "We are looking forward to this match and I am sure they are, too. It is going to be a close match."

Priory not only is seeking a prestigious high school triple crown (singles, doubles and team state titles), but also its first state team championship. Ladue last won a team title in 1995.

Branson and Thomas Jefferson Independent are playing in the other Class 2 state semifinal.

Ian Deng finished fourth in singles last weekend for Thomas Jefferson Independent, which also had a doubles team finish sixth. Branson had just one individual medalist — Gavin Brown finished eighth in singles.

Ladue led all schools with six individual medalists (two singles and two doubles) while Priory had five.

There will be another all-St. Louis semifinal as Westminster will face Clayton at 9 a.m. Friday in the Class 1 tournament.

Those teams head to Springfield hoping to win a state team title for the first time. The Wildcats beat the Greyhounds 6-3 in a dual match played April 1.