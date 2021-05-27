Team tennis state semifinals feature plenty of local flavor

The feature match of Missouri’s boys team tennis state tournament very well could happen before Saturday’s championship rounds.
Priory (10-1) and Ladue (18-1) will play in a highly anticipated Class 2 semifinal at noon Friday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
“I think that will be the match of the weekend,” Ladue coach Margaret Junker said. “Everybody knows that whoever wins that match is very likely to win the title."
Ladue and Priory did not meet in the regular season but had three head-to-head matchups last weekend in the Class 2 individual state tournament.
The Ravens won all three of those matches, including Preston Archer’s 6-4, 6-2 victory against Max Chen in the singles championship.
Also, Priory’s Sean Finnie and Christian Djavaherian defeated Ladue’s Brian Tokaczyk and David Ju 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals en route to their state doubles title. Priory’s John Newell and Peter Khoukaz beat Ladue’s Mason Chyu and Weston Williams 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round.
"Max's match against Preston was closer than the score indicated and the doubles teams are going to be different than they were last weekend," Junker said. "I hope that taking a hit like we did will light a fire with these kids. I know my guys are excited and they will be ready. I want them to experience the same feeling I had."
Junker was a part of a state championship team during her playing days at St. Joseph's Academy.
"I am both excited and apprehensive," Priory coach Kurt Miller said. "We are looking forward to this match and I am sure they are, too. It is going to be a close match."
Priory not only is seeking a prestigious high school triple crown (singles, doubles and team state titles), but also its first state team championship. Ladue last won a team title in 1995.
Branson and Thomas Jefferson Independent are playing in the other Class 2 state semifinal.
Ian Deng finished fourth in singles last weekend for Thomas Jefferson Independent, which also had a doubles team finish sixth. Branson had just one individual medalist — Gavin Brown finished eighth in singles.
Ladue led all schools with six individual medalists (two singles and two doubles) while Priory had five.
There will be another all-St. Louis semifinal as Westminster will face Clayton at 9 a.m. Friday in the Class 1 tournament.
Those teams head to Springfield hoping to win a state team title for the first time. The Wildcats beat the Greyhounds 6-3 in a dual match played April 1.
"We lost two super tiebreakers in that match," said Clayton coach Mark Borst, who will be coaching his final two matches this weekend before retiring. "If we win those, we win the match 5-4. “We've played one of the hardest schedules in the state and I hope that prepares us. One thing we need to do is win the big points."
Westminster features the Class 1 doubles champion team of Seth Noel and Daniel Stengel.
Barstow, which features Class 1 singles champion Richard King, faces Bolivar in the other Class 1 semifinal.
John Burroughs is the only area team in the Class 3 semifinals. Class 3 was implemented into tennis this season by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
The Bombers won team titles in Class 1 in 2018 and 2019 and will be heavy favorites in the semifinals against Rock Bridge. Rockhurst and Lee's Summit West also meet in an all-Kansas City semifinal.
John Burroughs defeated Rockhurst 5-4 during the regular season and the schools had an epic Class 3 doubles final last weekend, with Akash Rajan and Rory Sutter of John Burroughs winning over Grant Wiedeman and Nicholas Koca, 6-7, 6-1, 14-12.
Championship matches for each classification are scheduled for Saturday — Class 1 at 9 a.m., Class 2 at noon and Class 3 at 3 p.m.