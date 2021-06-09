Triad heads to Class 1A boys tennis state tournament on heels of sectional sweep

It was smooth sailing in the singles draw for Jaden Henderson, who lost just three total games in his four matches. He defeated Sutherland Allen of Highland 6-0, 6-1 in the final.

Jaden Henderson also won the sectional title as a sophomore in 2019 before last season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is the first time in school history where we have had back to kind of back sectional champions," Carmody said. "Jaden is everything you want from a senior leader."

Henderson, who also qualified for state as a freshman in doubles, has only lost one match this season against a player from a Class 1A school.

"I am very happy with where my game is right now," Henderson said. "I had a few good matches early in the season and a few bad ones. Towards the end of the year I have been playing better and a lot of that has to do with my serve. I just want to be consistent at state and perform when it matters the most. I would love to finish off my high school career as all-state."

Henderson will face Ixit Prajapati of Oak Forest in the opening round.

Jaden has already made Triad history as he and his brother, Dillon, became the first brothers to win both a singles and doubles sectional title.