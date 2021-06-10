Two Triad entries reach second day of Class 1A state tennis

"I thought we could make some noise up here, but I didn't think all-state was going to be a part of it," Stewart said. "It's really an amazing feeling."

The odds are against a team that loses the first set 6-0, and that was particularly true for the Triad duo as it played its fourth match in the heat.

"Playing four matches in the heat was tough, but everybody had to do it," said Langenstein, who like Stewart is playing in his first state tournament. "We knew we could fight with them, even after losing the first set. We made some adjustments, started to play better and had the momentum going into the tiebreaker."

No other area players in Class 1A advanced to Friday.

Althoff's John Nestor and Cole Curtis had the roughest draw of any area team. They had to face second-seeded Brian Lelm and Harry Hawbaker of Metamora in the first round. They did not win a game in that match but came back to win a pair of straight-set matches before being eliminated.

Mascoutah's doubles team of Sam Norrenberns and Tommy Beck won its first round match and Highland's Sutherland Allen had one win in the singles consolation bracket.