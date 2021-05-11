Westminster depth shines through to win district team title over Whitfield

The road to the state tournament has been rough in recent seasons for the Westminster boys tennis team.
The Wildcats have been in the same district as powerhouses John Burroughs and MICDS.
But both of those schools have moved to the newly formed Class 3 this year. Westminster remained in Class 1 and took a big step toward its first final four appearance since 2011 with a 5-2 victory Tuesday over Whitfield in the Class 1 District 4 championship at Westminster.
"We were definitely happy with the realignment," said Westminster senior Seth Noel, a four-year varsity player, three years at No. 1 singles. "We felt that Whitfield was one of the top three or four teams in this class so this was a big step for us. We know that there are going to be tough challenges ahead with teams like Clayton and Barstow, but I think the best is ahead for this team."
Westminster will be a favorite in a Class 1 sectional Monday at a site to be determined. Westminster faces Festus in the sectional round, and the winner of that dual advances to play in the quarterfinal round later that day for the state semifinal berth.
"We are not going to overlook any team," Wildcats coach Madeline Jolly said. "Anything can happen on a given day, especially these COVID days. But I am optimistic."
The Wildcats won two of the three doubles matches to start the dual against Whitfield. Griffin Alm and Matthew Kinney won at No. 2 while Evan Jordan and Elliott Campbell at No. 3.
"The win at No. 2 was very important," Jolly said. "I was very confident at No. 3 but we had a very close match at No. 2 when we played them earlier in the season."
But Alm and Kinney won 8-2, which was the same margin as at No. 3.
The superior Westminster depth was on display at the bottom half of the singles lineup.
The Wildcats won decisively at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 singles.
Kinney defeated Ian Beracha 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4. Evan Jordan beat Cole Gannon, 6-0, 6-4 at No. 5. And Tyler Collison won the clincher 6-2 6-2 at No. 6.
"Our four, five and six guys all proved that they could play under pressure," Noel said. "All four of my years here I have felt we have had depth, but never this much from one to six."
Westminster is looking for its seventh state semifinal appearance. The Wildcats have never won the state tournament.
Whitfield sophomore Danny Radke continued his stellar sophomore season with wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Radke teamed with Sam Applegate for an 8-5 win at No. 1 doubles over Noel and Daniel Stengel.
At No. 1 singles, Radke defeated Noel 6-1, 6-1. Radke has lost only once this season, falling in three sets to former state singles champion Evan Erb of MICDS.
"I felt I played pretty solid," said Radke, who should be one of the favorites in the individual state tournament.
"I think I have a shot to win it all," Radke said. "There are two really good players I know about, Tommy Griese (of Duchesne) and Richard King (of Barstow). And there might be others I don't know about. I am just going to stay aggressive and keep hitting the ball hard."
In the in the Class 1 individual sectional tournament Thursday in Festus, Whitfield's Radke and Applegate will compete in singles along with Westminster's doubles teams of Noel-Stengel and Alm-Kinney.