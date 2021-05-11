Westminster depth shines through to win district team title over Whitfield

The road to the state tournament has been rough in recent seasons for the Westminster boys tennis team.

The Wildcats have been in the same district as powerhouses John Burroughs and MICDS.

But both of those schools have moved to the newly formed Class 3 this year. Westminster remained in Class 1 and took a big step toward its first final four appearance since 2011 with a 5-2 victory Tuesday over Whitfield in the Class 1 District 4 championship at Westminster.

"We were definitely happy with the realignment," said Westminster senior Seth Noel, a four-year varsity player, three years at No. 1 singles. "We felt that Whitfield was one of the top three or four teams in this class so this was a big step for us. We know that there are going to be tough challenges ahead with teams like Clayton and Barstow, but I think the best is ahead for this team."

Westminster will be a favorite in a Class 1 sectional Monday at a site to be determined. Westminster faces Festus in the sectional round, and the winner of that dual advances to play in the quarterfinal round later that day for the state semifinal berth.

"We are not going to overlook any team," Wildcats coach Madeline Jolly said. "Anything can happen on a given day, especially these COVID days. But I am optimistic."