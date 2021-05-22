Westminster's Noel, Stengel beat teammates for Class 1 boys doubles title

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — A state doubles championship was the furthest thing on Westminster Christian Academy senior Seth Noel's mind at the beginning of the tennis season.
But when the medals were awarded Saturday after the Missouri Class 1 boys tennis state tournament, it was Noel and his partner Daniel Stengel who were presented the first place medals in a ceremony at Cooper Tennis Complex.
They became the first Westminster players to win in the individual tournament since Bailey Merkel and Derek Bell won in 2013 and 2014.
Noel and Stengel did not lose a set in any of their four matches, losing a total of just 13 games. They defeated teammates Griffin Alm and Matthew Kinney 6-2, 6-2 in the title match.
"Daniel and I really struggled early in the season," Noel said. "We lost a match 8-1 against Chaminade and we had beaten both of our opponents in singles."
Noel felt it was a loss which turned around the season for the doubles team. Noel and Stengel lost their first six games in a match against Whitfield's Danny Radke and Sam Applegate. They almost came all the way back, eventually losing 9-8.
"We barely won a point in the first five or six games," Noel said. "It was embarrassing. We couldn't pull out the win, but we knew after that match that we were a good doubles team."
Noel and Stengel proved that they were more than good, finishing as state champions.
"The effort we put in and the time we put in paid off," said Stengel, a junior. "It was kind of hard in a way playing our teammates. We see them every day. But this was for the state championship. This means the world to me."
The confidence of the Wildcats duo grew as the season went on.
"Our expectations coming into this tournament were high," Noel said. "Our games complement each other. He has the big serve and is more of an offensive player and I've got the defense. We knew we could do well if we executed and we did."
As was the case in Class 2 and 3, which concluded its individual tournament Friday, St. Louis area players excelled in Class 1.
There were eight local entries combined in singles and doubles in Class 1 and all won their first round matches Friday. The doubles semifinals both pitted Westminster teams against Clayton teams. Those schools will play in the semifinals of the Class 1 team tournament next week in Springfield.
There were six total individual championships (three in singles and doubles in Class 1, 2 and 3). Area players won five of them.
Barstow junior Richard King prevented the St. Louis sweep.
King, who won the Tournament of Champions at MICDS during the season, defeated Radke 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals. Radke, who lost just two games in his three other matches, finished third.
King, whose only loss of the season came against Daniel Harkin of Manhattan, Kan., in the Plaza Tournament, defeated Tommy Griese of Duchesne in the state final, 6-3, 6-3.
Griese started strongly, winning the first two games of the match. Griese led 3-2 and had two chances to break and take a 4-2 lead. But King came up with a pair of service winners.
King won the pivotal deuce game at 3-3 (the match was played with a no-ad format) and followed with a win at love, which included a pair of aces.
King eventually won six games in a row. Griese had a break and hold to even the second set at 2-2. Griese saved a pair of match points to get to 5-3 but King served it out for his first title.