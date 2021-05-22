Westminster's Noel, Stengel beat teammates for Class 1 boys doubles title

Noel and Stengel proved that they were more than good, finishing as state champions.

"The effort we put in and the time we put in paid off," said Stengel, a junior. "It was kind of hard in a way playing our teammates. We see them every day. But this was for the state championship. This means the world to me."

The confidence of the Wildcats duo grew as the season went on.

"Our expectations coming into this tournament were high," Noel said. "Our games complement each other. He has the big serve and is more of an offensive player and I've got the defense. We knew we could do well if we executed and we did."

As was the case in Class 2 and 3, which concluded its individual tournament Friday, St. Louis area players excelled in Class 1.

There were eight local entries combined in singles and doubles in Class 1 and all won their first round matches Friday. The doubles semifinals both pitted Westminster teams against Clayton teams. Those schools will play in the semifinals of the Class 1 team tournament next week in Springfield.

There were six total individual championships (three in singles and doubles in Class 1, 2 and 3). Area players won five of them.