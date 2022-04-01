Whitfield's Radke rolls to pair of titles in Wildcat Invitational

Whitfield junior Danny Radke lost just two tennis matches last season. Both of them came against eventual state champions.

Radke's only regular-season loss came against Class 3 champion Evan Erb of MICDS. And that was in a 10-point tiebreaker after the pair split sets.

The other loss came in the Class 1 semifinals at state as Radke lost to Richard King of Barstow. King followed with a win in the final over Tommy Griese of Duchesne.

King is a senior this year, but Barstow has been moved to Class 2. Radke has mixed feelings of the move.

"I like playing tough matches," Radke said. "But I am trying to win the state tournament this year and this should help because Richard is very good."

Radke looked all the part of a state favorite Friday during the Wildcat Invitational at Westminster Christian Academy.

He did not lose a single game in his two matches. He defeated Clayton freshman Spencer Pompian in the final 6-0, 6-0.

"You're unreal," said Pompian, who defeated Westminster's Daniel Stengel in the semifinals. Stengel teamed with Seth Noel to win the Class 1 doubles championship last year.

Radke said he played well leading up to the high school season and looks forward to what lies ahead.

"I feel that I have made steady improvements in all phases of my game," Radke said. "My forehand is a lot better and my serve was good (Friday). I just want to continue to play the way I have been playing and see how far I can make it."

Radke and teammate Sam Applegate formed one of the best one-two punches in Class 1 at state last year. Applegate won four matches at state and captured the consolation singles title.

Radke and Applegate teamed to win the No. 1 doubles flight Friday and Applegate won the No. 2 singles flight, defeating Clayton's Ismael Robles-Razzag in the final, 6-1, 6-3.

"I felt I played well today," said Applegate, who plans to play tennis next year at DePauw University. "I think Danny and I can do some good things, especially without Barstow in our class. My goal will be to win state if I play doubles with Danny and realistically finish second to Danny if we decide to play singles."

Clayton won the team title in the four-team event. The Greyhounds had finalists in all six singles flights. They won two of them with Anurag Venigalla winning at No. 3 singles and Joshua Shin at No. 5 singles. Daden Deavers and Joe Major also won at No. 3 doubles.

"I felt we have a deep team and it showed," first-year Greyhounds coach Matt Bier said. "It was certainly beneficial to win all of our first round matches. The biggest positive I took from the tournament was that nothing came easy for our opponents."

Westminster, which was playing without two of its top four players, won two singles flights. Elliott Campbell won at No. 4 and Luke Bequette at No. 6.

Campbell also won in doubles, teaming with Caleb Legters to win at No. 2.