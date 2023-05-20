A St. Louis sweep was completed Saturday in the Missouri boys tennis state tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

Whitfield's Danny Radke won the Class 1 singles title while the Clayton team of Arnav Poddar and Ismael Robles-Razzag won the Class 1 doubles championship. St. Louis players won the singles and doubles titles in Class 2 and Class 3 on Friday, giving area players all six individual titles. The team portion of the state tournament will be played next weekend in Springfield.

Radke defended his Class 1 singles championship. He lost just one game in his first three matches at state. He was tested in the championship but prevailed over Cole Horton of Savannah 6-2, 6-4.

Horton beat Thomas Griese of Duchesne 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals to prevent a repeat of last year's title match and handing Griese his only loss of the season.

"Horton had beaten my good friend (Griese) and that made me a little nervous coming into the championship match," said Radke, a senior who will attend and play tennis at Washington University.

Radke won the final three games of the first set.

He had a 2-1 advantage in the second set and was serving at 0-40. There had not been a deuce game to that point, but there were several in this game as Horton's aggressive play at the net put him in position for the break. Radke eventually held to go up 3-1 and then got a 40-0 lead on Horton's serve. But as Radke had done in the previous game, Horton came back to hold serve and get back to 3-2. There were no breaks the rest of the match.

"If I could have gotten that game at 3-1 I don't think it would have been as close at the end," Radke said. "But he hit some great shots."

Radke beat Horton 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals last year.

"He has a lot more firepower and still is more consistent," Radke said. "I don't feel I played my best, though. I was able to keep the ball in play and was consistent. That was enough today."

Radke finished the season with an 18-1 record. His only loss came against Priory's Preston Achter 9-8 in a match in which Radke had three match points.

"Danny has what I call a humble confidence," first-year Whitfield coach Alan Farmer said. "He's a good all-around kid and quite a tennis player. He did not play his best but found a way to win and be a champion again. You didn't see the real Danny today. You saw Dan. He is usually the player who dictates the points. The strategy today was to make (Horton) make the mistakes and for a while there I was afraid he would not make enough."

Poddar and Robles-Razzaq closed out the tournament with the sixth area title. They won the Class 1 doubles crown over Evan Heftye and Noah Gould of Savannah 6-4, 7-6.

Poddar and Robles-Razzaq had 5-3 and 6-5 leads in the second set but the Savages were able to force a tiebreaker.

Clayton won the first four points of the tiebreaker. The Greyhounds went up 6-1 before Savannah made things a little interesting with three consecutive points.

"I have finished third in doubles the last two years so winning was my goal and it feels so good," Robles-Razzaq said. "Now we are hungry to win a team title."

"The journey to here has been quite tough," Poddar said. "We had some struggles in the season and in this tournament. But we were able to hold our nerves and win a state title."

Poddar and Robles-Razzaq will attend graduation ceremonies Thursday and then travel back to Springfield for the team tournament next weekend.

It was a big day for the Greyhounds, who won 12 of their 14 matches. Spencer Pompian won the consolation championship in singles while Anurag Venigalla and Daden Deaver did so in doubles.