Asinga rewrites history, leads Principia boys to Class 1 team state title

JEFFERSON CITY — Issam Asinga did something he had never done before in his high school track and field career over the past two days.

A junior sprinter for the Principia High boys track and field team, Asinga ran in front of his mother, Ngozi, who flew in all the way from Zambia.

“This is her first time seeing me live running,” Asinga said. “Special one for me, for sure.”

Was it ever.

Asinga, whose sister, Busiwa, is a sprinter for Drake University, added to his legend in the Missouri Class 1 boys state championships at Adkins Stadium on the campus of Jefferson City High.

His decorated run into history began during Friday’s preliminary rounds.

Asinga set a new overall 100-meter state meet record with a 10.41-second finish, bettering the old mark of 10.42 set by Raytown South’s Maurice Mitchell in 2007.

The junior followed that by shattering the 42-year-old Class 1 record in the 200 with a time of 21.25 seconds, besting the mark of 22.15 set in 1980 by Missouri School for the Deaf’s Larry Rogers.

A day later, Asinga was back in the middle of the spotlight — rain be darned — and powered his way to state titles in both the 100 and 200. Asinga ran away from the field in both events, finishing the 100 in 10.69 seconds and the 200 in 21.95.

Rounds of thunderstorms accompanied by clusters of lightning overnight and early Saturday forced a 3-hour, 30-minute delay to the meet's concluding day.

“I’m out here to run,” Asinga said. “Sure, the records are a cool side part to it, but that’s not my main goal. My main goal is to go out there and run my hardest and try my best. It’s nice to have those records, but it’s not everything that means to me. I have a lot of things to be grateful for.”

Asinga’s efforts helped Principia capture the Class 1 boys team title with 73 points. It was Principia’s 11th team title overall and its first since 1992, when it won the Class 2 title with 50 points.

Worth County placed second in the team race with 47 points, followed by Green City (44) and West Nodaway (39).

Principia placed second in the 800-meter relay in 1 minute and 33.13 seconds. It finished third in the 400 (44.83 seconds) and the 1,600 relays (3:36.49).

Panthers senior Rex Heath finished second in the 1,600 in 4:29.24. He also was the runner-up in the 3,200 on Friday, crossing the finish line in 8:48.94. Meanwhile, junior Sam Omware placed second in the 800 in 2:02.31.

“It’s good fun, it really is,” Principia coach Blair Lindsay said. “Looking at the places the guys finished, this really was a team (effort). It’s nice to have it be a team win.

“I knew that they would be in the hunt, and that’s what I told them. We truly don’t try to do all the adding and subtracting. You come and race. And if you win, you win, and if you don’t win, you don’t win.”

