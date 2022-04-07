Boys track and field notebook: Chemistry, talent have SLUH dreaming big

When Eric Piening leaves his feet he’s never exactly sure what’s going to happen.

He’s spent the better part of six years high jumping, but between leaping and landing there’s a moment of anxious excitement. One filled with hope, dread and everything in between.

“For me, I never know if I’m clearing (the bar) or not clearing it when I’m in the air. It’s kind of like you’re just laying it all out there,” Piening said. “It’s that moment when you stand up on the pad and it hasn’t fallen off yet, it’s so great. There’s nothing like it.”

A senior jumper for the St. Louis U. High track and field team, Piening has never seen a Jr. Billikens team quite like this one. There is talent and depth spread out across the different events.

There is experience after SLUH sent several underclassmen to last year’s Class 5 state meet. Something is different about this year’s team and the 6-foot-5 and 180-pound Piening likes how it feels.

“In my four years here it’s the first time I’ve seen a group like this,” Piening said. “We definitely have a shot at doing well at state this year.”

SLUH has had its share of outstanding track and field talent over the years, but state trophies are hard to win — never mind state titles. The last time the Jr. Bills won a state trophy was 2016, when they were the Class 5 runner-up. Their lone title came when they won Class 4 in 2006. They have finished third three times (2015, 2009, 2005) and were fourth once (1956).

Last spring SLUH’s young squad managed to score 28 points to finish 11th. But last year was weird for everyone. The state meet was held five days after the sectional meet to accommodate a one-day affair due to lingering COVID-19 concerns. The 2020 meet was completely wiped out by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

A thunderstorm delayed last year’s Class 5 meet for a few hours. It was a completely new experience for all the athletes, including Piening, who didn’t qualify for state as a freshman and lost his sophomore season to the pandemic.

“Just being there with the team and level of competition, it brings out the best in me and my fellow athletes,” Piening said. “Having such a young group there last year and having that experience for everyone means good things for this year.”

It doesn’t hurt that it’s April and Ryan Wingo is faster than he’s ever been. The sophomore standout sprinter sauntered over to the Lindbergh Classic last week and laid down personal best times as he won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races.

Wingo won the 100 in 10.64 seconds and the 200 in 21.84; both are the fastest times in Missouri this season according to Milesplit. He’s ahead of where he finished last season at the state meet as he took sixth in the 100 (11.0) and third in the 200 (21.94). His 400 time of 50.72 is currently the third-best mark in the state this spring.

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Wingo didn’t think he was all that fast last week when he bolted out of the blocks.

“It wasn’t my best block start, it wasn’t even a good one. I had to recover and was able to finish with a good time,” Wingo said. “After I finished the race I didn’t think I did so good because of the block start.”

A highly coveted wide receiver prospect with more than 20 NCAA Division I offers, Wingo is more than a football player running track. He restructured his offseason workouts to be prepared for track season.

“It’s football until December then it’s track January to May,” Wingo said. “I kind of do less weights and more speed. I don’t lift as much as I do during football season.”

Senior distance standout Baker Pashea was the state runner-up in the 800 as a junior in 1 minute and 55 seconds. He’s back and expecting to take another step forward.

Sophomore Jacobi Oliphant transferred in after Trinity closed last spring. As a freshman he qualified for the Class 4 state meet in the 110-meter hurdles and the 100. He took third in the 110s in a wind-aided 15.02 and was 13th in the 100.

Senior sprinter Chris Brooks Jr. has signed to play football at Wisconsin as a wide receiver and is a valuable piece of the team as he’ll be able to contribute in open events and especially on relays.

Piening took third at state in the high jump by leaping 6 feet, 5 inches. He also qualified for state in the triple jump.

There are pieces in place all over the track for the Jr. Bills to take a shot at something special in late May. More than their individual talent, the cohesiveness this group has shown early in the season has impressed SLUH coach Joe Porter.

“We value that team atmosphere,” Porter said. “As hard as that is with guys doing different events and training differently for their events, it’s exciting to see this group come together and that they care not only about their own events but they care for each other. They want to be supportive of the whole group.”

Porter has plans to help build that chemistry throughout the spring. SLUH will take a group of athletes to the Eastern Relays on April 22 and 23 at the University of Louisville. The Eastern Relays is a massive meet with some of the best competition from the Midwest and South and should only see an increase in competitors as the KU Relays were canceled due to lingering COVID-19 concerns. The Eastern Relays is a two-day event which mimics the setup at the state meet, which will return to its traditional two-day format this year for the first time since 2018.

“So they’re ready for that,” Porter said. “So they’re ready for traveling and racing, coming out of a hotel and racing. Kind of getting used to that and doing it together.”

The buildup to the postseason series in mid-May goes fast and Porter is playing it safe early in the season. The weather is such a wild card. SLUH is set to compete at the Eureka Wildcat Classic on Friday but with the chilly temperatures Porter was expecting to adjust who would race in what events. There’s a balancing act between getting in work and competing in cold weather where injuries are a higher risk.

“You have to pick your days. When the weather is nice you have to plan for it that way,” Porter said. “We’ve been cautious about that because of the weather.”

Weather or not, Piening is trying to savor all of this spring. Not only will this be his last season of high school track, it’ll be his last year of track period. He’s decided to hang up his track spikes and focus on his studies when he gets to college. He’s planning on studying pre-med at St. Louis U. and going to medical school. Knowing it’s his last hurrah has Piening relishing the time he has left on the track and who he’s spending it with.

“It’s definitely a good feeling to be out here and know that I can do it with this special group of people for one last season,” Piening said.

STATE MEET TO COMPETE OVER TWO DAYS AGAIN

For the first time since 2018, the Missouri state championship meet will look something like its traditional two-day format.

The 2019 meet was altered completely after a tornado ripped through Jefferson City and damaged Jefferson City High’s athletic complex. The 2020 meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 meet was a one-day affair due to remaining concerns about COVID-19.

This first day of this year’s state meet will be full of preliminary races, with the vast majority of the state championship events scheduled for the following day.

