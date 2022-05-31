Boys track and field notebook: Liberty's Vickrey wins title in debut season; Festus standout Meyers completes distance quad

JEFFERSON CITY — Chase Vickrey never set out to be a state champion.

It just kind of happened.

A senior hurdler for the Liberty boys track and field team, Vickrey won the Class 5 300-meter hurdles race in a photo finish Saturday at Adkins Stadium on the campus of Jefferson City High.

The 6-foot-1 and 160-pound Vickrey crossed the finish line in 39.1 seconds, followed by Platte County senior Chandler Steinmeir (39.14) and Blue Springs senior Daniel Jantzen (39.17).

As he slowed down after breaking the tape, Vickrey didn’t know who the winner would be. When it turned out to be him he couldn’t believe it.

“I had no idea,” Vickrey said. “I was shocked when I saw my name because of everything. It’s so weird.”

It’s weird because this spring was the extent of Vickrey’s track experience. He joined the team in the offseason at the urging of an assistant coach who thought he’d be good at it. Turns out he wasn’t just good, he was the best in Missouri’s largest class.

“I was just expecting to come out here and qualify,” Vickrey said. “I was just hoping to get here.”

Vickrey qualified for state in both the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. He ran his first state-qualifying race Friday afternoon in the 110s and it was a new experience. Vickrey clipped a hurdle in his preliminary 110 race and finished last in his heat. He rallied to take fourth in his 300 hurdles qualifying race later that afternoon. Adjusting to the size and scope of the state meet took the rookie a bit, but once he did it was just fine.

“It was a little weird, there’s a lot of people and I wasn’t really used to the atmosphere,” he said. “But once I got used to it I competed.”

Vickrey may be relatively new to the sport but he figured out its basic tenet early on and used it on the biggest stage.

“You just have to fight for it and give it your all,” he said.

When it was time for Vickrey to take his place atop the medal stand, he tried to soak in the view as best as he could. It was a surreal moment for the 18-year-old. He never expected to be here, but here he was, all because he took a chance, got out of his comfort zone and tried something new.

“It’s really cool,” Vickrey said. “I can’t believe I got to get up there and be here with all the amazing people. All the competitors are really nice. It’s great.”

MEYERS COMPLETES QUAD FOR FESTUS

Jacob Meyers had to manage his energy.

With all the miles he planned to run he was going to need every last bit of it.

A senior distance runner for the Festus boys track and field team, Meyers put on a spectacular show as he claimed Class 4 state titles in the 3,200-, 1,600, and 800-meter runs and helped the Tigers win the 3,200-meter relay to complete the distance quad Friday and Saturday at the state meet at Jefferson City High.

“It is a lot. It’s pretty nerve-racking,” Meyers said prior to his win in the 800. “My coaches give me the training and I think I’m ready for it.”

The 6-foot-2 and 155-pound Meyers is the first area boy to complete the distance quad since Lafayette’s Austin Hindman in 2017.

Festus kicked off Friday’s meet by winning the 3,200 relay in 7 minutes and 57 seconds to finish just ahead of rival and neighbor Hillsboro, which was the runner-up in 8:00. Meyers joined Nathan Wolk, Ian Schram and Brynen Johnson for that state crown.

Later that afternoon Meyers took top honors in the 3,200 in 9:13 ahead of Rolla’s Nathanael Pohlsander (9:17) and Hillsboro junior Josh Allison (9:22).

On Saturday, Meyers was cruising out ahead of the pack in the 1,600 but was conscious of not going too hard, too fast, too soon. He slowed his roll a bit and didn’t kick into high gear until the last lap where he went out and crushed it by finishing in under a minute.

“I was kind of worried I started off the race kind of fast. I guess it was the nerves, just ready to get out there,” Meyers said. “I was able to hold on and that last lap I was able to find something that I could use, a little bit of energy in the tank. I just used all of it in the finish to try and pull away.”

He crossed the line in 4:16, just in front of Allison, who was the runner-up in 4:18.

Meyers then completed his state meet by winning the 800 in 1:54, two seconds better than Williard’s Thomas Shuster and three seconds ahead of Allison who was fourth.

ST. CHARLES WEST’S GOELLNER GRABS TITLE A YEAR IN THE MAKING

Last year Braden Goellner barely had an idea of what he was doing.

This year he nearly broke the state record.

Blessed with springs in his legs since he was a kid, Goellner started high jumping late in the spring season in an attempt to score some points for St. Charles West. When he cleared 6 feet, 5 inches, at the Gateway Athletic Conference meet he figured there might be a future in high jump. When he went 6-9 at the sectional meet to earn the top seed headed into state, Goellner really got excited.

“We needed some points in meets and I could always jump high since I was a little kid,” Goellner said. “My coach put me in the high jump to start getting some points and I started getting good at it.”

Though he was the top seed, Goellner finished second last spring when he jumped 6-6.75. Carl Junction’s Brendan Jewell won the title by jumping 6-7.5.

That disappointment sparked Goellner to be better this spring. The 6-foot-5 and 185-pound three-sport standout spent the offseason working on his technique. Now a senior, Goellner was the best high jumper in Missouri this year. He capped of his short high jump career by winning the Class 3 title with a jump of 6-11, the best jump by anyone in the state this season according to Milesplit.

“I’ve been dreaming about this year all,” Goellner said. “This is what I’ve been looking forward to.”

Once he tied the school record of 6-11, Goellner decided to try to clear 7 feet. That jump would have also set a new Class 3 record, but after a long day of leaping, Goellner said his legs weren’t as springy at the end as he was unable to clear the bar in any of his three attempts.

“I didn’t know that was the high jump record here at first. I’ve been trying to go for 7 feet all season,” he said. “Our school record is 6-11, but I missed a lot of jumps early so I was a little tired.”

Goellner didn’t get tired of the view on the podium. Knowing the time, effort and work that went into him moving up that one rung made it that much sweeter when he was recognized as a champion.

“That’s just a different feeling,” Goellner said. “After being down one level last year it feels so much better and to see my family up there, too that’s awesome.”

MRH’S MILLER MAKES MOST OF LAST JUMP

A year ago Jake Miller didn’t make it on the podium.

On Saturday he stood atop it.

A senior jumper for Maplewood-Richmond Heights, the 6-foot and 165-pound Miller leaped his way to the Class 3 state championship.

And he did it on his last jump.

Miller was going back and forth with Centralia’s Grant Erisman, who took the lead on his last jump as Miller had one more attempt. Miller needed to a personal best jump of 22 feet, 7.25 inches, to tie. He went through his pre-jump routine, then set off down the runway.

“I just get in my zone,” he said. “I really focus and say to myself, ‘Go, go, go,’ and as soon as I pop it just wait for the results.”

As soon as Miller launched himself he knew he’d given himself a chance. When he landed beyond one of the officials next to the pit, he got his hopes up.

“I definitely felt it right away,” he said. “I was reaching for the guy standing there (near the pit) and as soon as I got past that I knew.”

Miller got the exact distance he needed to tie Erisman and because Miller’s second-best jump was better than Erisman’s, he won the state championship on the tiebreaker.

“It’s amazing, no words to put to it,” Miller said. “It’s just amazing.”

ST. MARY’S DOUBLES UP WITH RELAY TITLES

Nothing is promised on the track.

No one knows that better than St. Mary’s.

A year after their 800-meter relay team was disqualified in the district meet, the Dragons qualified for the state meet this year and won the Class 3 title.

St. Mary’s took home top honors in the 400- and 800-meter relays. It was sweet, sweet redemption.

“We were the defending champs in the 4x1. Last year we didn’t make in the 4x2, we got disqualified in districts,” junior Jamal Roberts said.

The 800 relay team eked out a thrilling victory in 1 minute and 29.76 seconds to nip Osage, the runner-up in 1:29.77. Lutheran St. Charles was right there at 1:30.63.

The Dragons then doubled up by winning the 400 relay in 42.95 seconds, just ahead of St. Clair, which was second in 43.03.

Roberts teamed with Daimond Casseus, Farand Washington and Chase Hendricks to win the 400-relay title.

“Coming in we had the fastest time but we knew it was going to be a good race,” Hendricks said. “We knew we had to push harder.”

The 1,600 relay qualified for the finals and finished eighth in 3:32.

MICDS WINS PAIR OF RELAY TITLES

The MICDS boys won the Class 4 800 relay in 1:27.3 to beat West Plains (1:27.53). The Rams also won the 1,600 relay in 3:22. Tony Nunn, Winston Moore, Tristan Williams, Novo Onovwerosuoke teamed up to win both state titles.

