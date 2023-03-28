CAHOKIA — Nicholas Deloach wrestled and fought with the tangled nest of bands and straps as he prepared for another day of practice.

The Cahokia High senior still wasn't used to the nightmarish contraption that had become a critical part of the success that had turned numerous Comanches into near superhumans on their jumps.

But after one week of constant use with the resistance bands, Deloach already saw the benefits.

"We've got to take his game to another level," Cahokia coach Leroy Millsap said. "I've been doing this for years and Cahokia is known for being a jump school and he's the next guy in line."

After an Illinois Class 2A state championship last year in the triple jump, a runner-up finish in the long jump and third-place finish in the high jump, Deloach has returned hungrier than ever to secure a "triple crown" for jumpers this year.

"Of course," Deloach said. "I'm trying to get that triple crown this year and improve on what I did last year."

The last time any Illinois athlete completed all three legs of the triple crown — winning the long, triple and high jump — was Herrin's Eric Thompson in Class A during the 2007 season.

If Deloach is going to achieve that lofty goal, Millsap busted out the secret weapon for his jumpers — the resistance bands.

"They have different workouts to do and we just go through the cards," Deloach said. "There are lunges, high jump, squats. It's weird and sometimes we have to double up on the bands, which makes it that much harder."

Millsap has used the resistance bands for multiple jumpers throughout his hall of fame coaching career including Jamari Ward, who took home gold in the both triple jump and long jump in 2015. Seeing Deloach in two other sports throughout the year — football and wrestling — he knows what buttons to press and what kind of athlete he has on his hand.

So when he pulled out the bands, he knew Deloach would take to them easily.

"He's a very mature kid who listens," Millsap said. "He follows things and you don't have to repeat things to him over and over. When you say it once, he's got it. He's a very hard worker."

Millsap, while lamenting the lack of time he has with the 6-foot-1 leaper due to other multiple other sports, said he knows the variety of sports Deloach plays will pay off in the long run.

"They're good for him, it gives him more opportunities and makes his body stronger," Millsap said.

Deloach, who already has signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Missouri, was an all-conference football standout and an all-state wrestler, finishing fifth at 170 pounds in Class 2A.

While he was honing his football and wrestling skills, Deloach always had an eye on track knowing his team could be on the verge of competing for a state title.

"I was playing my other sport, but while doing that I was still going to the track and running the bleachers and staying in shape," Deloach said.

After seeing his picture being hung in the halls of the high school after winning a triple jump state championship, Deloach wants another picture hanging up on the wall after this season.

"I want to do it again and bring a team state title this year," Deloach said. "We have a real chance of doing it."

While his personal best on the high jump is 1.94 meters (6 feet and 4.75 inches), Deloach has a lofty goal for that.

"Six feet 8 inches is my goal for the high jump," Deloach said.

His personal best in the triple jump was set last year with a leap of 14.12 meters (46 feet and 4 inches) and his personal best in the long was 6.83 meters (22 feet and 5.25 inches).

It wasn't just Deloach who returned hungry for postseason glory. After a fifth-place team finish last year, Millsap has seen a change in his athletes this year.

"We've got a whole group of seniors, but they didn't really believe that we could have won state last year, but as the meet went on, they started believing me," Millsap said. "This year, they came back with a different attitude, it's about getting it done."

And Millsap is leaning on Deloach to do some heavy lifting again this year to track down their first team state championship since 2016 and Millsap's ninth state title while at Cahokia.

