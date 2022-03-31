Boys track and field season preview spotlight: Northwest's Davis on the road to recovery after a stunning state performance

Mikel Davis has plans this spring — torn ACL or not.

A senior jumper for the Northwest–Cedar Hill High boys track and field team, Davis won the Class 5 high jump as a junior when he cleared 6 feet 6 inches to become the program’s first state champion in at least two decades.

Fresh off his historic victory, Davis had visions of jumping higher and adding to his gold medal collection. He’d already set the school record in the triple jump with his seventh-place finish at state and wanted to move up the podium. His long jump was a work in a progress, but his work was paying off. Everything was coming together for a monster senior season.

Davis just had to get through June football camp unscathed.

He didn’t.

Davis collapsed to the turf when his left knee buckled. He knew in that moment his summer plans were shot.

“I was really iffy about playing football and the first thing I do is end up hurting myself and what I didn’t want to happen happened,” Davis said.

Davis, 18, felt a similar pain as a freshman on the football team. That year he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament and his meniscus. The pain that coursed through his left leg felt eerily familiar. An MRI confirmed the worst.

“The swelling and the places of the pain I was like, ‘There’s no way I just did this again,’ ” Davis said.

Setbacks and challenges have been a constant part of Davis’ high school career. As a freshman he recovered from his first ACL tear to become a strong sprinter on the junior varsity before earning his way into a varsity role. The spring culminated with him anchoring the Lions' 1,600-meter relay to a dramatic fifth-place finish as he made up a huge gap to pull his team out of seventh place and earn a medal. He was the only freshman on the relay.

His sophomore spring was completely wiped out by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last spring he was healthy and hungry to compete. Davis searched for the right event to focus his attention. He sprinted. He ran relays. Before the first meet of the season he tweaked his hamstring at practice and couldn’t run. But he couldn’t sit in the stands and watch for a whole meet so he entered the shot put.

“I didn’t do any jumping, but I wanted to compete so I ended up throwing shot,” Davis said. “Last year was me wanting to do anything I could do to get to state.”

Davis found a fit in high jump. Though he’d never done much jumping before last spring, he was motivated by his good friend Tanner Campbell. A 2019 Northwest graduate, Campbell was a dynamic track presence for the Lions who qualified for state in the high jump and triple jump. One of his biggest contributions to the program may have been the way he inspired Davis.

“He was one of my buddies. I watched him do it and joked with him, ‘I’m going to beat whatever record you got,’ ” Davis said. “I was kind of messing with him. Then I ended up trying high jump and I fell in love with it. I fell in love with all the other jumps, too.”

Davis asked Northwest coach Ken Campbell if he thought he could make it to state in the high jump. Campbell told him it was possible but it wouldn’t be easy. At 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds, Davis isn’t built like most jumpers. At the state meet he was the shortest competitor by two inches. He would have to be exceptional to get where he wanted to go.

That’s all Davis needed to hear. He threw himself into jumping and his progress was remarkable. He went over 5-10 at practice. At his first varsity meet he cleared 6 feet. At the next meet he nearly cleared 6-3 but clipped the bar with his ankle. It only made him want it more.

“It’s like an addiction,” Davis said. “You have to keep going until you get that height.”

At the next meet, Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational, Davis did make it over 6-3 but didn’t win. It set the stage for one of the best performances in school history.

After jumping for about two months, Davis went to the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational and put the state on notice when he high jumped 6-9. It set the school record and was the top jump in Missouri last spring.

“Coach Campbell has a lot of faith in me but I don’t think he was expecting me to jump 6-9 last season,” Davis said. “I wasn’t expecting me to jump 6-9.”

Not only did Davis deliver a dynamic performance, he did it with all eyes on him. The meet came to a halt as Davis wrapped up the high jump. The crowd around the high jump pit had grown so large it was encroaching on the track so the meet was paused to let him finish. Davis was in the spotlight and found that he relished it.

“The atmosphere at the meet was insane. Everybody was watching me. Everybody’s attention at a track meet was on me. I didn’t want to let anybody down,” Davis said. “I’d never seen that kind of atmosphere at a track meet before. Being in the center of that was really cool.”

He would see a similar atmosphere at the state meet. It can be an overwhelming experience the first time an athlete competes in front of a crowd that large in the biggest meet of the season. Davis was at ease when he made his debut.

“Having those eyes on me it didn’t faze me at all,” Davis said. “I had my teammates in one corner and they were all cheering for me so I found them and that gave me a little bit relaxation. It was like any other meet. Just go out there and do what you know what you can do.”

Davis cleared 6-6 to win the title and began dreaming big about making it over 7 feet as a senior. His second knee injury has put that dream on hold.

If there is one silver lining to Davis’ injury it’s that it happened early enough in the summer that he expects to be nearly fully recovered when the postseason series begins with district meets May 14. He’s been cleared by his doctor to jump and is working his way back to his prior form.

“It’s given him plenty of time to get ready for this track season,” Ken Campbell said. “It’s making him extra hungry.”

Davis already owns the school records in the high jump and triple jump (44 feet, 8.5 inches). He’d like to break the long jump record, too. That’s the last one held by Tanner Campbell. But while he’s chasing his friend, Davis is being chased by an underclassman. Sophomore Devon Vandiver is nipping at Davis’ heels.

“He’s right there with me in long jump,” Davis said. “As I’m trying to beat Tanner he’s trying to beat me and Tanner. It pushes me. I needed that this year.”

A year ago Davis never imagined he’d be a reigning state champion. Ten months ago he never imagined he’d be recovering from a second ACL surgery. But that’s where he’s at and he’s taking it all in stride. Every day is an opportunity to get back to where he was and then he’ll go forward. Davis can’t wait to see where that path leads.

“Whenever I hit 6-9 again I’ll be happy, that’ll be an emotional day,” he said. “That’s what I’m working for right now, to get back to where I was. Once I get there it’s only to get better.”

