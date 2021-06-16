Boys track and field spotlight: Edison is a cut above for Triad

“It was a good feeling to know that our team is still here even if we missed a lot from last year,” Edison said. “It felt good to win and hold up that (championship) plaque.”

The Knights won the title thanks in large part to a gritty performance from Edison. The sectional meet was the first time this season he ran in four events. He ran legs on the 400-meter relay and the 800-meter relay, both of which finished second and qualified for state.

He eked out victory in the 100-meter in 11.01 seconds to beat Lanphier’s Tierre Butler, who was second in 11.03. He then grunted his way to a hard-fought win in the 200 in 22.88 to nip Butler, who finished in 23.21.

Edison’s victory in the 200 was the one that meant the most to him. It was his fourth and final race of the day and he had to battle his own body on every stride to win it. The feeling after was nothing short of pure exhilaration.

“It feels like nothing else,” Edison said. “You’re just on top of the world.”