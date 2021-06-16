Boys track and field spotlight: Edison is a cut above for Triad

CJ Edison went down a YouTube rabbit hole.
A senior sprinter for the Triad boys track and field team, Edison took a deep dive that would teach him new skills, save him some money and even make him faster on the track.
He learned how to cut his own hair.
“I just need two mirrors and the right clippers,” Edison said. “It took me seven months to learn how to do a fade (cut) correctly.”
Motivated by a bad experience at a barbershop that left his neck wrecked and inspired by a cousin who’s a professional, Edison has been trimming his curly locks for three years and plans on enrolling in barber school when he turns 18.
That is if he can’t find a school willing to take a chance on him as a track athlete. If things go the way Edison hopes this week, he should have some collegiate opportunities. Last Thursday, Edison won sectional titles in the 100- and 200-meter races at the Class 2A Lincoln Sectional meet and qualified for the state championship meet Friday at O’Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
The Class 1A meet starts three consecutive days of championships at noon Thursday and is followed by Class 2A on Friday and Class 3A on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound Edison is primed to have his best meet of the year because he’s finally close to full strength.
Before the sectional meet Edison had competed in five total meets this spring and only ran one open event in each of them. A running back and defensive back for the football team, he took a helmet to the knee April 2 against Mascoutah that ended his football season and left him hobbled entering track season.
“He wasn’t fully recovered when we started,” Triad coach Brian Weiss said. “He couldn’t push out of the blocks."
Edison credits his work with Dr. Arthur Langston for healing and rehabilitating his knee to save his senior track season. He entered his first open event May 1 at the Belleville West Invitational.
After losing the 2020 spring season to the coronavirus pandemic, Edison wouldn’t consider the notion he’d miss two in a row.
“I kept thinking ‘It’s going to get better,’ ” Edison said. “I kept my head up and stayed away from the bad (thoughts).”
The lost 2020 season was jarring for the entire country, and it cut particularly deep at Triad. Led by a talented group of seniors and supported by strong underclassmen, it was a team Weiss dreamed about unleashing on the area and then on the state at O’Brien Field’s big, blue oval.
“That was the best team we’ve ever had,” Weiss aid. “And that opportunity was robbed.”
Edison, 17, was devastated for his teammates. Amaziah Lusk is among his closest friends and his high school career ended in quarantine.
“It was really upsetting for me,” Edison said. “Amaziah has helped me be fast since middle school.”
Edison honored his former teammate by switching his football number from 23 to 33. He kept Lusk and Luke Foreman, another senior from last year, near the front of his mind as he trained and competed this season. They didn’t get the chance to walk off the track one last time. Edison will never forget that.
“I’m thankful I got another year to run,” he said.
After losing so much depth and talent, the Knights entered this season with lots of questions. The sophomores on the team didn’t get to compete as freshmen. The freshmen didn’t get to run in eighth grade. They were all brand new to varsity competition.
The last time the juniors ran competitively they were freshmen. Senior leadership was at a premium this spring. Edison stepped up and filled the void.
“He’s like one of our coaches,” Weiss said. “He coaches them up. They listen to him. They know how he performs.”
The team followed his lead at the sectional meet as Triad scored 97 points to win the Lincoln Sectional title. Springfield Lanphier was the runner-up with 86.
“It was a good feeling to know that our team is still here even if we missed a lot from last year,” Edison said. “It felt good to win and hold up that (championship) plaque.”
The Knights won the title thanks in large part to a gritty performance from Edison. The sectional meet was the first time this season he ran in four events. He ran legs on the 400-meter relay and the 800-meter relay, both of which finished second and qualified for state.
He eked out victory in the 100-meter in 11.01 seconds to beat Lanphier’s Tierre Butler, who was second in 11.03. He then grunted his way to a hard-fought win in the 200 in 22.88 to nip Butler, who finished in 23.21.
Edison’s victory in the 200 was the one that meant the most to him. It was his fourth and final race of the day and he had to battle his own body on every stride to win it. The feeling after was nothing short of pure exhilaration.
“It feels like nothing else,” Edison said. “You’re just on top of the world.”
Now he’s hoping he can repeat that feeling Friday when he competes at state. His sectional times were just shy of his personal bests but they came after his first long, hard meet in nearly two years. With another week to rest, train and prepare, Edison expects to be at the peak of his powers when he steps into the blocks.
“I’m trying to think how good it would feel to get that extra gust of wind pushing me,” Edison said. “I’m trying to manifest it.”
He’s also planning on having his hair on point when he steps on the track. He’s switched up how his hair is styled at meets this season. For the state meet he’s thinking he’ll have his long, curly hair braided into cornrows. While he’s more than capable of cutting his own hair he still needs help to braid it. He has a family friend who will make sure he’s ready to roll.
“I’ve got to get the aerodynamics down,” Edison said.