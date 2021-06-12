Boys track and field spotlight: Ford finds his stride to become a dominant hurdler for East St. Louis

The excitement was quickly dampened by the coronavirus pandemic. The day before the Flyers were scheduled to depart for New York to compete, the meet was canceled. Shortly thereafter the nation went into quarantine and spring sports were wiped out across the country.

Ford had just started to figure out some things only to have the pandemic upend his progress. Instead of dwell on what could have been, he got to work preparing for what would come next. He didn’t know what that might look like, but he was going to be ready for it no matter what.

“(Quarantine) knocked me out for a while. I found a track, I found some hurdles and I was out there every day,” Ford said. “Corona is going on, the world is going crazy and all I could do was put my headphones in and run on the track all day, every day. You would have thought I lived on the track at that time.”

When Ford made the decision that he wanted to be great, his work ethic changed. He worked on his speed, his technique, his fitness. He worked on anything and everything he could. Even after missing his junior season Ford was still getting in the repetitions to get better.

“He’s a hard worker,” East St. Louis assistant coach Kevin Anderson Jr. said. “That was his biggest thing. In the offseason he worked his butt off. He put the work in.”