Boys track and field spotlight: Ford finds his stride to become a dominant hurdler for East St. Louis

The track was so hot you could smell rubber in the air.
DeVontae Ford thought it was the perfect place to lay down.
A senior hurdler for the East St. Louis boys track and field team, Ford had just anchored the Flyers’ 1,600-meter relay team to a come-from-behind win over Mascoutah to end the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional meet Wednesday. It was his fourth event of the afternoon and his fourth championship.
It’s hard to fault him for laying out to catch his breath since what he did was breathtaking.
Ford rolled to victories in the 110-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash all before cinching the 1,600 relay title. His time in the 110s was 14.24 seconds, the third-best time in Illinois this season according to Milesplit. He won the 200 in 22.18 seconds, the fastest time of his career and a top-20 mark in Illinois this spring.
Ford, 17, saved his best race for his signature event. The 6-foot and 175-pound burner won the 300s in 37.31 seconds. It’s the fastest time in Illinois this season regardless of class and is No. 17 on Milesplit’s national leaderboard this spring.
Not bad work in the first sectional meet of his career.
“It’s crazy,” Ford said with a megawatt smile. “Honestly I had never ran a track meet at that level before. To come out and do that, it was really exciting.”
That Ford reached this point as a senior is remarkable. There are young athletes who arrive on the varsity as freshmen or sophomores and are immediately successful.
That’s not how it went for Ford.
“I did not like him at all,” East St. Louis coach Barry Malloyd said. “He was very immature, he was goofy, silly, always getting put out of meetings, put off the bus because he was just so all over the place trying to find himself. It irritated me to no end. I just removed him from my presence.”
Something clicked for Ford entering his junior year. He’d watched former Flyers standouts Willie Johnson, Andrew Johnson and others dominate on the track and be huge pieces of East Side’s 2019 Class 2A state championship team. He wanted to be like them.
“They were amazing,” Ford said. “As I was getting older I was like, ‘I want to be somebody, I can take this somewhere.’ That’s where the drive started.”
His first big break came in January of 2020 when he qualified for the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet, a national championship for high school athletes. Malloyd was stunned.
“We had some other guys that had qualified for New Balance Indoor Nationals and Ford said, ‘Coach Malloyd, I’m going to qualify to go to New York with the rest of these guys.’ I said ‘Ford do what you can,’ ” Malloyd said. “The very next meet he qualified.”
The excitement was quickly dampened by the coronavirus pandemic. The day before the Flyers were scheduled to depart for New York to compete, the meet was canceled. Shortly thereafter the nation went into quarantine and spring sports were wiped out across the country.
Ford had just started to figure out some things only to have the pandemic upend his progress. Instead of dwell on what could have been, he got to work preparing for what would come next. He didn’t know what that might look like, but he was going to be ready for it no matter what.
“(Quarantine) knocked me out for a while. I found a track, I found some hurdles and I was out there every day,” Ford said. “Corona is going on, the world is going crazy and all I could do was put my headphones in and run on the track all day, every day. You would have thought I lived on the track at that time.”
When Ford made the decision that he wanted to be great, his work ethic changed. He worked on his speed, his technique, his fitness. He worked on anything and everything he could. Even after missing his junior season Ford was still getting in the repetitions to get better.
“He’s a hard worker,” East St. Louis assistant coach Kevin Anderson Jr. said. “That was his biggest thing. In the offseason he worked his butt off. He put the work in.”
Anderson has spent the last 15 years coaching area track athletes as an assistant or head coach at several Metro East high schools, but his specialty is hurdlers. He has a different approach than some coaches as he likes his athletes to get over 200 hurdles a practice. It sounds like a lot, but the results speak for themselves.
“He discovered the gem that was in the dirt and did all he did to get him to this point,” Malloyd said. “He put the time in with Ford and developed him.”
Ford’s development on the track has been spectacular, but so has his growth off of it. He wanted to have a successful senior season so bad he joined the cross country team in the fall despite knowing nearly nothing about cross country.
He had no idea what he'd signed up for.
“I knew cross country was long, but I did not know cross country was three miles long,” Ford said with a laugh. “I’m a hurdler, I had never run anything over 400 meters. Going out there in the fields and the woods it was all new to me. It was really fun. I feel like cross country was a big help with what is going on this year.”
Ford and seven other Flyers will trek to the Class 2A state championship meet June 18 at O’Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. It's his first trip to state and he’s raring to tear up that big, blue oval.
“It’s my first ever state meet so I’m a little nervous, but I’m really excited,” Ford said. “I can’t wait to see what it brings. I want to bring home a trophy and that ring.”
Ford’s summer should be plenty busy. After his eye-popping time in the 300s at the sectional he qualified to compete at the Nike Outdoor Nationals June 30 through July 3 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. He has plans to run in college but is uncommitted at the moment. That could change in short order as Ford makes a name for himself across the country.
Before he gets there, though, he still has business to attend to at East Side. He watched the upperclassmen perform at the highest level when he was young. Now it’s Ford’s turn to set a precedent for the younger Flyers to follow.
“All of the other athletes, especially the underclassmen, look up to him, respect him, want to be like him, they watch his work ethic, all of that,” Malloyd said. “I would have never thought that this would be the one, that he would be the one to take on the weight of the Flyers into the state finals for us.”