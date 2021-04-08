Boys track and field spotlight: Francis Howell's dynamic duo break state javelin record at same meet

Not even Kazmaier.

“I really wasn’t expecting to go that far,” Kazmaier said. “That last throw everything connected, everything released all at once. It was a great throw.”

It was the throw heard round Howell.

When Kazmaier arrived on campus the next day, everyone he crossed paths with was buzzing about his record-setting performance. People he never expected to have any interest in track and field were patting him on the back and engaging with him about his passion.

“Going to school the next day, it was hard to focus. My phone was buzzing constantly,” Kazmaier said. “All my conversations were track related.”

It was a far cry from last spring when there were no track conversations at all. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the season and with it the junior seasons for Brock and Kazmaier. Both had high hopes and big expectations for themselves. When those goals and dreams evaporated they had to find their way through the early days of quarantine. They took divergent paths.