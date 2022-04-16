Boys track and field spotlight: Krasnoff, Smock give Ladue a talented distance duo

It always comes down to the kick.

When Charlie Krasnoff and Andrew Smock are powering through laps around the track, it doesn’t matter who was in the lead the first part of the race. It doesn’t matter how far apart they were throughout the race. When they hit the home stretch they’re going to be on each other’s heels.

It was never more evident than April 9 at Timberland High’s Wolfpack Invitational as the two seniors on Ladue’s boys track and field team finished first and second in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. Krasnoff won the 1,600 in 4 minute and 19.1 seconds. Smock was second in 4:20. The 800 was even tighter as Krasnoff broke the tape in 1:57.06 and Smock finished in 1:57.46.

“It pretty much is always that close,” Krasnoff said. “We do the same training. At practice we’re always right next to each other.”

They were right next to each other at the Class 4 state cross country meet in the fall. Smock, 18, finished third in 15:20.2. Krasnoff, 18, was fourth in 15:20.7.

These two have been running stride for stride with one another since they arrived at Ladue. The 6-foot and 155-pound Krasnoff joined the track team as a freshman. He knew he was a pretty good runner after crushing his classmates in the mile run in elementary gym class. He won the Turkey Trot at his middle school in eighth grade. Krasnoff’s talent was evident, but that didn’t mean it was love at first lap.

“When I started running freshman year I didn’t really like it that much,” Krasnoff said. “It was a kind of a pain like it is for most people, but I was good at it. I kept doing it and became closer with the team and I started to fall in love with it.”

The 5-foot-11 and 145-pound Smock was all in on running as a freshman. His parents have competed in multiple Iron Man competitions, marathons and half marathons. His older brother started running in middle school. When he arrived at Ladue he had a choice to make. Smock gave up swimming, a fall sport in high school, to run with the cross country team. He joined the track team that spring.

“Sometimes I wish I still swam, but I’m good at running, I love it and I have close friends on the team,” Smock said. “It’s certainly a decision I’m happy I made.”

One of those friends is Krasnoff. The pair met as youth swimmers in elementary school as part of Clayton Shaw Park’s program. Over the years their friendship has grown, especially as they have trained together.

“It was certainly a close connection. My closest friends are guys I’ve trained with in swimming or running,” Smock said. “I have an idea when you work hard in a race or practice and you suffer through something with somebody else it brings you closer to them. You have to help each other through it.”

Krasnoff and Smock have helped each other become two of the best distance runners in Ladue history. Krasnoff raced to a personal-best time of 4:17 in the 1,600 at the Holt Invitational on April 2. That puts him at No. 3 all time at Ladue.

Smock’s time of 4:20 at Timberland last week puts him at No. 4. They’re both chasing Mike Currinder, who set the school record of 4:13.99 when he finished third at the 1983 state meet. It’s the fourth-oldest track and field record on the books at Ladue and the one most likely to be broken this spring.

“They have really bought into the program as a whole and leaving a legacy. Since they were young, they’ve been looking at the school record,” Ladue track and field coach Nick Buckvar said. “Every step along the way has built their confidence more and more now when they go to a track meet, they just carry themselves with so much confidence. It’s awesome to watch.”

Krasnoff and Smock have dealt with adversity never imagined by the Rams that came before them. Their sophomore track season was completely wiped out by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their junior season was strange as the area and state continued to grapple with the ripples of coronavirus. There were no spectators at meets last season in St. Louis. Ladue didn’t host its annual Brusca/Strohbach Invitational at its gorgeous new track and field facility. The state meet was a pared down one-day affair instead of the traditional two-day meet that allows a night’s recovery for distance runners who compete in the 1,600 one day and the 3,200 the next.

On top of that there has been an increase in the number of highly talented distance runners across the state.

“I think it’s easy to wish we had a different sophomore and junior year because nobody thinks COVID was an exciting time,” Smock said. “For some reason it has bred an era of very fast runners in Missouri. The state is really fast right now. There’s a lot of great competition.”

There is competition everywhere, but Krasnoff and Smock don’t feel the need to best one another during their workouts. Under the watchful eye of longtime area distance coach Dan Sebben, they don’t go against one another as much as bring out the best in each other. Just having someone to train with stride for stride makes all the difference.

“I think we’re both really lucky because a lot of these guys around the state they are the only ones on their team that’s at that level so they have to do all these workouts on their own,” Krasnoff said. “I’ve done a few workouts on my own, it’s not fun at all. Having someone to suffer with the whole time helps a lot. This past Tuesday I was really hurting, he was feeling good and he talked me through it. He inspired me to keep going.”

When they go head-to-head at a meet their competitiveness remains in check. Yes, they want to win, but seeing their friend and teammate succeed brings them a sense of joy and happiness. And it means more points for the team.

“Losing to (a teammate) versus someone from a different school is totally different,” Smock said. “Especially when we go one and two in a race. It’s much more excitement. The competitiveness is definitely there and getting a win is more fun than second but one and two is probably the best feeling you can have in a race.”

Krasnoff and Smock will see if they can repeat the feat at Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational on Saturday. They’ll make their season debut in the 3,200 in a field that is expected to be filled with good competition.

The pair are savoring their final season as teammates. Krasnoff is headed to Tulsa to run cross country and track. Smock will do the same at Missouri. They’ve come a long way together, but they are both curious to see how things go when they are apart.

“We’ve been doing this for so long it’s going to be weird not training with him, definitely,” Krasnoff said. “We’ll train over the summer together. Winter break we’ll train together. Tulsa and Mizzou go to some of the same meets so we’ll see each other around.”

Smock is looking forward to stepping to the starting line and seeing Krasnoff in a different uniform for the first time.

“At that point we’ll have different training, different coaches, different teammates,” Smock said. “It’ll be a whole lot different than what we’re used to now and I’m curious to see how it turns out.”

Until then they’re going to do what they can to be at their best when the state series begins in May. Krasnoff and Smock have state championship hopes for themselves and each other.

“The stands will be packed. I’m looking forward to the excitement and the atmosphere that will be there,” Krasnoff said. “We both have big goals for state that we can’t take for granted at all.”

