Boys track and field spotlight: No track, no problem as Madison qualifies seven events for state

MADISON — Carlis Wilson Jr. and Jaylene Williams laced up their track spikes Wednesday and did something no other track and field athlete at Madison High could do this spring.

They ran on their home track.

Under construction for the entirety of the spring season, Madison’s athletic facility renovation should be completed this summer. A new artificial turf football field will be nestled inside the track. There are new bleachers and a press box on the south side. The opposite side is awaiting its bleachers, which are due soon.

The track, which is black and features green exchange zones, was laid down a few weeks ago. It was striped and lined last week when the Madison boys competed at the Class 1A Chester Sectional track meet at Chester High.

When it’s finished, the facility will be the jewel of Madison. But the Trojans couldn’t wait for it to be ready. They had a state meet to qualify for.

By any means necessary.

Despite the lack of a practice facility, Madison advanced to the Class 1A state championship meet in seven events. Classes 1A-3A will compete at the state meet Thursday through Saturday at O’Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

To get to EIU’s big blue oval, Madison’s athletes trained indoors, running through the halls of the school most days. The opportunities to practice outside were limited. When they did get on an actual track it was at Granite City High, which opened its doors to the Trojans.

“Luckily the folks at Granite City High School were generous and let us use their track,” Madison coach Tavares Young said. “I have a great relationship with their coach, Tom Miller. We’ve done that three or four times.”

If training for track and field was as simple as running it could be done on a treadmill. But it’s not. Every relay has an exchange zone where the baton must be passed. A handoff outside the exchange zone is an automatic disqualification. The timing of those exchanges has to be precise because every second is precious. The shorter the relay the more important the exchanges become. The Trojans had to make it work without a place to work.

“There’s a few different drills you can do. As far as markings it was difficult,” Young said. “A lot of times, as far as exchange zones, we have to get to the meet early enough to practice before the meet.”

The same goes for hurdles. Unless they were at Granite City or warming up for a meet, there was no way to work on hurdle form and technique.

Despite that shortcoming Williams qualified for state in the 110-meter hurdles by taking second at the sectional in 17.25 seconds. His form is raw, but the 6-foot-2 and 205-pound Williams managed to punch his ticket anyway.

“I didn’t have a lot of work, but I put my best foot forward and did it,” Williams said.

A junior jumper and sprinter, Wilson qualified as an individual by winning the sectional long jump title with a leap of 20 feet, 6 inches. He also advanced with a second-place finish in the 400-meter run in 52 seconds. He’ll also run legs on the 400- and 1,600-meter relays.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s my second time going,” Wilson said. “I qualified for four events, not a lot of people can say that.”

Wilson will be joined on the 400 relay by senior Daveon Hayden, sophomore DeByron Boyd and freshman Alex Kennedy. The quartet won the sectional title in 44.29 seconds. For the 1,600 relay he’ll team with Kennedy as well as sophomore Derrion Enlow and junior Kameron Trammell which advanced with a second place finish at the sectional in 3:34.

The 800-meter relay team won the sectional title in 1:33 and is expected to feature Boyd, Hayden, freshman Steven Moore and junior Javion Stewart

Junior Jhryan Roby qualified in the triple jump by leaping 39 feet, 6 inches.

Madison is hopeful it can do well enough during Thursday’s preliminaries to advance a contingent of athletes to Saturday’s championship. It would be an outstanding learning experience for a program that has just one senior.

“It’s real fun. This is the time we’ve come together the most,” Wilson said. “At the end of the year we’re all becoming closer and getting to know each other. Having that relationship and that bond with your teammates is important in track. Just like football or basketball, it’s the same thing with track.”

The Trojans who did qualify for state weren’t particularly impressed with themselves. This is what they set out to do when they began offseason workouts. Achieving it without a home track was just what they had to do. So they did it.

“We find a way to make it work,” Williams said. “As you see how our season’s been going we’re making it work. It was difficult, but as adversity comes you have to work over it.”

