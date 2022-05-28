Cahokia's Deloach grabs three state medals, including state title in 2A triple jump

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Nicholas Deloach's ankles, calves and feet hurt as he climbed the podium for the third time Saturday.

The Cahokia junior was flat out exhausted as the medals clinked against each other as he climbed down from the podium — a gleaming gold state championship medal sandwiched by second- and third-place awards.

It was a good day of work.

Deloach won the Class 2A triple jump with a leap of 14.12 meters at the Illinois boys track and field state meet at O'Brien Field.

"It feels great," Deloach said. "I expected it, just glad I made it happen."

Deloach became Cahokia's first individual state champion since Ja'Mari Ward won the Class 2A triple jump and long jump in 2015.

He is one of only five area jumpers to have broken the 14-meter barrier (45 feet and 11.25 inches) this season.

Deloach also finished as runner-up in the long jump with a jump of 6.81 meters. That was only a minor setback before the triple jump.

"I just had to focus on jumping now, that's in the past now, can't change it now," Deloach said.

He also picked up a third-place medal in the high jump with a leap of 1.93 meters.

"Yeah, definitely seeing the benefits now," Deloach said.

Having a teammate with him pushing and pulling him along helped.

"It's a love-hate relationship," Cahokia sophomore Jo'Viano Howard said. "Whenever I win, he loses and whenever he wins, I lose. As long as we're both not losing, it's all good."

Howard finished ninth in the high jump and 11th in the long jump.

"It's good because we were helping each other because we're right there," Deloach said. "Anytime I scratch, he tells me what I could have done to clear it."

With both Comanches juniors returning for one more run at titles, Deloach said he knows what he has to do in the offseason as he prepares for football.

"Just got to keep working through the summer so I can stay used to it," Deloach said.

