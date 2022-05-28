Cahokia's Deloach grabs three state medals, including state title in 2A triple jump

Cahokia’s Nicholas Deloach leaps into the pit during the IHSA Boys Track and Field state championship meet on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Cahokia’s Nicholas Deloach leaps into the pit during the IHSA Boys Track and Field state championship meet on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Cahokia’s Lorenzo Johnson-Cutler leaps into the pit during the IHSA Boys Track and Field state championship meet on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Cahokia’s Nicholas Deloach talks with his coaches after a jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field state championship meet on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Cahokia’s Jo'Viano Howard leaps into the pit during the IHSA Boys Track and Field state championship meet on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
CHARLESTON, Ill. — Nicholas Deloach's ankles, calves and feet hurt as he climbed the podium for the third time Saturday.
The Cahokia junior was flat out exhausted as the medals clinked against each other as he climbed down from the podium — a gleaming gold state championship medal sandwiched by second- and third-place awards.
It was a good day of work.
Deloach won the Class 2A triple jump with a leap of 14.12 meters at the Illinois boys track and field state meet at O'Brien Field.
"It feels great," Deloach said. "I expected it, just glad I made it happen."
Deloach became Cahokia's first individual state champion since Ja'Mari Ward won the Class 2A triple jump and long jump in 2015.
He is one of only five area jumpers to have broken the 14-meter barrier (45 feet and 11.25 inches) this season.
Deloach also finished as runner-up in the long jump with a jump of 6.81 meters. That was only a minor setback before the triple jump.
Cahokia’s Nicholas Deloach leaps into the pit during the IHSA Boys Track and Field state championship meet on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Cahokia’s Nicholas Deloach leaps into the pit during the IHSA Boys Track and Field state championship meet on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Cahokia’s Lorenzo Johnson-Cutler leaps into the pit during the IHSA Boys Track and Field state championship meet on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Cahokia’s Nicholas Deloach talks with his coaches after a jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field state championship meet on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Cahokia’s Jo'Viano Howard leaps into the pit during the IHSA Boys Track and Field state championship meet on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com