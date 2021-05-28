Class 4 boys track and field state roundup: Union's Thwing gets unexpected gold in 100

"It feels good, especially not having last season," Logan said. "My coach and I just kept at it and went it all throughout the offseason and winter. Now we're reaping those benefits."

All that work put in for nearly two years was worth it as he battled that wind in the final 200 meters on Friday. And capturing the title in his senior season just meant something extra.

"It was the goal I wanted last year, so this was the main motivation this year," Logan said.

FESTUS CAPTURES 3200 RELAY

Jacob Meyer wanted the gold Friday because there was a little extra weight on his team's shoulder.

Even with that extra weight, it didn't stop the Tigers from bringing home the state championship in the 3200-meter relay race.

"This makes up for the guys who couldn't do it last year," Meyer said.

The relay title helped earn the Tigers a fourth-place team finish.

Webb City won the overall team title with 64 points. Kearney (57), Trinity (49) finished in the top three. Festus and Willard were in a two-way tie for fourth place with 47 team points.