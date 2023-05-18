NEW HAVEN — As Alex Kuchera hangs in the air 12 feet from the ground, all he can think about is how much fun he's having.

The Crystal City freshman isn't worried about the landing or how he got there.

Those are things he'll worry about later.

"I don't even know," Kuchera said. "It's just fun."

The Crystal City freshman advanced to his first state meet in three different events — including a second-place finish in the pole vault — at the Class 1 New Haven Sectional.

"I don't think it's even hit him," Crystal City coach Dan Fox said. "He doesn't know what tired legs are. He just gets up and does things. I'm excited for him."

The Class 1 Missouri state track meet begins Friday at Jefferson City High School's Atkins Stadium.

Kuchera also advanced by finishing fourth in the triple jump and helped power the 800-meter relay team to a qualifying fourth-place finish.

"I'm excited for a kid like that," Fox said. "He doesn't know his potential as a track athlete."

While the other events are fun for the freshman phenom, pole vaulting is his love.

Even if he can't put into words everything he does as his pole sticks to the ground, he instinctively knows what to do as the pole bends and prepares to launch him into the air.

Soaring over the bar is his main concern.

"I'm just thinking about clear this and then worry about landing," Kuchera said.

He cleared 3.35 meters (10 feet and 11.75 inches) to finish second in the sectional.

Kuchera's state debut is scheduled to come at 12:55 p.m. Friday with the 800 relay. Next up at 2 p.m. Friday is triple jump, and pole vault is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fox said Kuchera's future in the sport is bright.

"When he figures it all out, he's going to be very dangerous," Fox said.

Ball heads to state with pair of hurdles titles

Austin Ball was happy to simply qualify for the state meet in the two hurdles events last season.

Ball had bigger goals this season in the Class 2 Sectional 1 meet at New Haven.

"Last year, I got second and third, so I wanted first this year," Ball said.

Mission accomplished.

The O'Fallon Christian senior captured both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles sectional titles and also advanced to the Class 2 state meet part of the 1600-meter relay team.

He was dominant in the 110-meter hurdles, winning the race with a time of 14.97 seconds, nearly a full second faster than the runner-up, his 300-meter hurdles title was much more of a battle.

"I tried to coast a little bit and save myself for the 4x4, but I coasted a little too much, so I had to gun it a little bit," Ball said.

As he cleared the final hurdle on the corner in the 300s, he sat in the middle of the pack, nearly in jeopardy of not qualifying.

Then he hit the afterburners.

"He has that unique ability to put it on now and get where he needs to be," O'Fallon coach Kevin Corwin said.

In the final 100 meters, Ball blitzed to the finish line, edging out Valle Catholic's Sam Drury, 43.11 to 43.28.

With Ball's personal best time sitting at 14.90 in the 110s, the senior is chasing some lofty goals this week and knows what he has to focus on. Preliminaries in all three of his races are scheduled for Friday and Ball is among the favorites for the titles in both hurdles events.

"The worst part of my race is my start," Ball said. "There is going to be a lot of block work and a good amount of flights. I'm going to focus on those first few hurdles. I always hit my groove after that third hurdle and I want to hit that groove right off the start."