A first-team All-Metro selection as a junior, the Flyer was nearly unmatched in the area in the hurdles. The East St. Louis speedster swept the county, conference and sectional titles in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. He finished as runner-up in the Class 2A state meet in both the 110 hurdles (personal-best time of 14.66 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (39.89). Last weekend at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships in Bloomington, Taylor won the Class 2A 60-meter hurdles in 8.09 seconds.