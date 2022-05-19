Edwardsville off to dominant start in sectional meet suspended by weather

O’FALLON, Ill. — Ryan Watts had an objective when he stepped on the track Thursday afternoon.

Run to make it hurt.

A senior distance dynamo for the Edwardsville boys track and field team, Watts powered his way to a dominant win in the 3,200-meter run and finished second behind teammate Geordan Patrylak in the 1,600 as the Tigers put a hurt on the competition at the Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional meet at O’Fallon Township High.

“When you get to this stage it’s supposed to hurt a little bit when you get to the postseason,” Watts said with a wide smile.

The meet was interrupted and subsequently suspended by the severe weather that ripped through the area late Thursday afternoon. The 1,600-meter relay, triple jump and discus were not completed. The meet will resume at Chatham Glenwood High at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

With three events remaining Edwardsville put itself in a position to win the sectional title. The Tigers have scored 71 points with Normal Community not far behind at 62 points. They are followed by Glenwood (55), Normal West (51), Centennial (42), Quincy (37), Belleville West (34), Bloomington (25), Alton (20), O’Fallon (19), Collinsville (14), Springfield (14), Danville (11), Belleville East (10) and Granite City.

Edwardsville has two triple jumpers who could score points in senior Jordan Brooks and sophomore Malik Allen. Brooks has the top seed jump at 46 feet, 3 inches. Allen is the second seed with a 46-2 on his resume. The top two finishers in each event at the sectional and those that hit the Class 3A qualifying standards advance to the state meet next week at O’Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

Freshman Iose Epenesa has the top discus toss this season in the field with a 166-3. It’s the best mark by a freshman in Illinois this spring.

At last year’s sectional meet the Tigers had high hopes, only things went awry early as the 400-meter relay team was disqualified after a false start. It was a tough start to what would be a rough afternoon.

“That kind of put a sour taste in our mouth the rest of the way,” Edwardsville coach Chad Lakatos said. “Things started off better today for us.”

Did they ever. The Tigers' 400-meter relay team opened things up by taking second in its race in a state qualifying time of 42.71 seconds. Centennial won the race in 42.39.

The 800 relay won in 1:29.43 and held off Belleville West which was the runner up in 1:29.95. The 3,200 relay rolled to victory in 7:56. Glenwood was second in 7:57 while O’Fallon finished third and qualified for state by finishing in 7:59, three seconds ahead of the qualifying standard of 8:02.

“We’re three for three in relays and things are going well so far,” Lakatos said.

Senior Aarion Jackson won the long jump with a leap of 22-9.

Watts was spectacular in his 3,200 as he rolled to victory in 9:16. O’Fallon’s Dylan Ybarra was second in 9:33.

Patrylak won the 1,600 in 4:20 with Watts the runner up in 4:23. It was the third race of the afternoon for Watts and the second for Patrylak who were both part of the 3,200 relay.

“The 4x8, we wanted to go as hard as we could,” Patrylak said. “We didn’t have our best race but still ran our PR time so that was good we got that in.”

Watts felt every stride of his afternoon after he wrapped up the 1,600. It was the first sectional meet of his career. He lost his sophomore spring to the COVID-19 pandemic. His junior year was snuffed out by a stress fracture in his foot that sidelined him for 16 weeks. When the 6-foot-5 Watts strode onto the track Thursday it was the first postseason track meet he’d ever run.

If it was any different than the rest of his meets, Watts didn’t feel it.

“It kind of felt like any other meet where you go out there and go out there and race to get points for your team,” Watts said. “Next week is going to be a little different.”

Next week Watts will make his debut at state and he’ll have plenty of teammates joining him. With such a strong contingent of Tigers already punching their ticket to O’Brien Field’s big, blue oval, Edwardsville has given itself an opportunity to make some noise in the team standings.

“Our goal was to get as many guys in as we can to give us a shot at the top five team rankings,” Lakatos said.

Watts plays a huge role in the Tigers plans. Points are hard to come by at the state meet and Watts is capable of scoring big numbers by his lonesome. After enduring a topsy-turvy high school track experience, there would be no better way to go out than a masterful performance on the state’s biggest stage.

“First trip to state, first trip to do the mile-two mile double all out against the best competition in the state,” Watts said. “This week wasn’t too different than any other meet but my mind is already on next week.”

Other area state qualifiers include Collinsville sophomore Khalil Thorps-Watt in the high jump (6-3); Belleville East senior Elijah McCauley in the long jump (21-7); Belleville West junior Ramontay Abram in the 400 (49.47); Alton junior Simon McClain in the 300-meter hurdles (40.91).

O'Fallon senior Tamarion Bivines entered the meet with one of the state's top times in the 100 but was unable to finish his race due to an apparent injury. He also withdrew from the 200.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.